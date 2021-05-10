The typical weekend lag was in full force on Sunday, as the Florida Department of Health released its COVID-19 numbers update. Highlands County added 15 new virus cases, which raises the total to 8,594. Of those, there have been 8,497 resident cases and 97 non-resident cases.
Testing was also down considerably, with just 158 resident tests processed on Saturday, which resulted in a positivity rate of 8.86%. Only one day in the past 11 has seen a positivity rate that is higher.
Deaths remained at 357 and there was one additional hospitalization, which brings the overall total to 661. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration there were 18 hospitalized on Sunday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of two from Saturday.
There is a lag in FDOH’s vaccine reporting, as Sunday’s vaccine update showed just 19 vaccines given in the county on Saturday, a number that is likely to increase over the next few days. The previous low over the past two weeks was the 78 vaccines given on April 25, which was also the last time at least 100 vaccines weren’t given in Highlands County.
Numbers were also down in the state, with Florida adding 3,231 new cases, raising the overall total to 2,269,806. The breakdown is 2,227,303 resident cases and 42,503 non-resident cases.
There were 60,103 resident tests processed on Saturday and 3,196 new resident cases for a positivity rate of 5.32%, which breaks a run of three days with a positivity rate less than 5%.
Of the state’s new cases, 469 of them were in those 14 and younger, which is 15% of the new cases.
The state reported 33 new deaths for the day, raising the overall total to 36,445, which consists of 35,731 resident deaths and 714 deaths in non-residents.
The state’s vaccination numbers were also down considerably, although they also fall victim to the frequent lag in reporting vaccines. Sunday’s report shows only 31,115 vaccines given in the state, which is far less than the previous low number over the last two weeks of 65,803, which were given on May 2.
Vaccines are slowing down in the country, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says really isn’t a huge surprise.
“Following a rapid acceleration in vaccination rates, we are now seeing U.S. vaccination progress slow,” the CDC said in a statement. “This is not surprising considering the prior focus on vaccinating people at increased risk. Also, people eager to be immunized when they became eligible may have already secured their vaccine in line with increased supply.
“While more than 8 in 10 people 65 years and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, only around 1 in 3 people ages 18-29 have. All age groups currently eligible for the vaccine can benefit from the protection it provides themselves and others, especially as more states are easing prevention measures.”
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.7 million cases and 581,696 deaths.
Globally, there have been 157.8 million cases and the latest death toll was 3.28 million.