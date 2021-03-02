COVID-19 numbers dropped across the state, although that has more to do with less testing than it does with less virus. The Florida Department of Health reported just 1,700 new cases of the virus with the release of Monday’s COVID-19 update.
The state also reported a total of 28,614 resident tests processed, which resulted in a positivity rate of 6.32 for new cases for Sunday. The positivity rate is in line with numbers seen the previous two weeks.
The state continued to see a higher percentage of children contract the virus. Thirteen percent of the new cases reported were in those 14 and younger, which is well-above the state average of 8%.
Florida did report 150 new deaths, with 147 resident deaths and an additional three non-resident deaths. There have now been 30,999 resident deaths and 557 non-resident deaths for a total of 31,556 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing a total of 2,463 variant cases, with roughly one-quarter of them being found in Florida. The state has seen 599 of the nation’s 2,400 cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) and five of the 10 cases of the Brazilian variant (P.1).
Closer to home in Highlands County, the cases rose by 22. Residents made up the lion’s share with 21 residents and one non-resident. The overall caseload has risen to 7,252 infections with 7,179 cases from residents and 73 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
FDOH shows 135 cases over the past week, giving a 19.28 daily cases average. An adjustment has FDOH taking back three deaths it originally counted. The new death total is 304. Hospitalizations remained at 568. On Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 34 people currently being treated in the hospital as of 3:46 p.m.
The Agency for Health Care Administration showed an adult bed ICU census at 21 with seven ICU beds available.
Testing is way down and the positivity rate reflects it. Out of 116 resident tests 95 negative results were logged. An 18.10% positivity rate resulted from the tests. The positivity rate is the highest its been since at least Feb. 14, the last date available on the report.
Numbers in the United States took a small dip, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report showed 54,288 new cases, with 1,346,785 tests. Hospitalizations remained below 50,000 and there were 1,049 reported deaths.
Virginia is still struggling with its backlog of death certificates, with the state reporting an additional 231 deaths on Monday. The state, which has an overall death toll of 8,783, has reported 1,685 cases the past 10 days.
The California Department of Public Health reported lower numbers Monday, with 3,516 new cases and 215 deaths, and Arizona had just 1,039 new cases and the Arizona Department of Health Services showed a (-1) for new deaths and dropped its overall death total to 15,979.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 28.64 million cases and had 514,192 deaths.
Globally, the numbers have climbed to 114.35 million cases and 2.53 million deaths.