COVID-19 numbers were down throughout the state, with the release of Sunday’s report by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County was no exception, as there were just 21 new cases reported, which is half of what was seen the previous day.
Testing was also down significantly in the county, with just 195 resident tests processed, which yielded a positivity rate of 10.14% for the day, which is the highest seen since Wednesday’s report. There were 20 new resident cases, bringing the total to 6,627, while there was one additional non-resident case, giving a new total of 66 for a combined 6,713 cases.
Deaths remained at 274 in the county, while hospitalizations went up two to 539.
Vaccinations came to a standstill on Saturday, as just three were reported in the county. There have been 7,232 people vaccinated, with 5,891 having received the first shot and an additional 1,341 people receiving both shots in the series.
Polk County has been seeing a reported 250 or more cases every day this month and passed the 1,000 death mark on Friday. The county’s positivity rate has been below 10% for the past three days.
The state saw 6,624 new cases, bringing the total to 1,777,983, with 1,739,276 of those resident cases and the remaining 32,083 cases found in non-residents.
The state’s positivity rate for the day was 6.82%, which is consistent with the numbers since the last few days of January.
There were 103 new deaths, with 97 of those resident deaths and six non-residents. There have been 28,161 cases in the state.
After giving more than 100,000 vaccines per day Wednesday through Friday, numbers dropped quite a bit on Saturday, as FDOH reported 29,773 vaccines given. Of those, 11,465 were the first shot and the remaining 18,308 were the second shot in the series.
The state has now vaccinated 1,993,966 people, with 1,326,136 of those people having received the first shot and 667,830 having had both shots. There have been 2,661,796 shots given.
The United States saw 113,927 new cases, according to the COIVD Tracking Project’s Saturday night report. With lower numbers throughout the country it was the second straight week no states reported a record number of weekly cases.
Hospitalizations continued to drop, as there were 84,233 hospitalized and testing was at 1.85 million, which is 175,000 higher than the seven-day average.
Deaths dropped below 3,000 with 2,983. The previous three days all saw more than 3,500 reported deaths.
Sunday’s early numbers looked promising, as the California Department of Public Health reported 15,064 new cases and 295 deaths, while Arizona reported 1,544 new cases and 37 deaths. Texas released its numbers a bit earlier than usual on Sunday and the state reported 167 new deaths and 5,278 confirmed cases, along with 1,499 probable cases.
The United States has seen a total of 26.99 million cases and had 462,992 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The global count has climbed to 106 million and there have been 2.31 million deaths.