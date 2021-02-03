Highlands County's coronavirus data looked relatively good on Tuesday, when the the Florida Department of Health released its daily COVID-19 reports. Relative, because while the cases were fairly low and there were no new deaths, the positivity rate was still higher than the World Health Organization would like it to be.
The county had 37 new cases of infection, which raised the cumulative total to 6,541. Of those, 6,474 cases have been from residents and 67 non-residents have been infected.
There were no new deaths reported and the death toll remains at 263, which is 4% of all cases. The state's rate of death is only 2% of all cases.
Tuesday's positivity rate was 10.54%, which came from 351 processed tests. The report shows 314 of those tested were negative.
Hospitalizations are up to 527, or 8% of all cases. The state has had 4% of all its cases involve hospitalizations with 72,858 people being hospitalized from COVID-19. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 44 people hospitalized in Highlands County as of 3:02 p.m. Tuesday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. The agency also showed an adult ICU bed census at 26 with five beds available. The regular bed census was 255 with 18 beds available.
Cases associated with long-term care facilities have reached 597 (9% of all cases). The FDOH shows 69 deaths from staff or residents at long-term care facilities. The corrections' number of infections has risen to 94.
According to the FDOH vaccine report, the county has had 6,512 people vaccinated. There were 5,662 first dose shots given and 850 more people have received the second shot.
Statewide, 10,533 new virus cases were added to bring the state's overall total to 1,737,640. The cases are broken down to 1,705,632 residents and 32,008 non-residents who have tested positive.
A sharp decline in deaths was reported on Tuesday's FDOH report at 140, which was considerably lower than Mondays at 214 deaths.
There were 124,282 tests processed on Monday with 113,897 negative results. The new cases, combined with the tests, produced a positivity rate of 8.36%.
The state has had 1,747,761 people get vaccinated: 1,375,554 with their first dose and 372,207 with their second shot.
Numbers throughout the United States continue to look promising, but now isn't the time to be letting down one's guard. The country added 119,747 new virus cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project's Monday night report.
With a seven-day rolling average of 142,958, that's a 32% decrease from the numbers seen just two weeks ago and roughly 43% better than the numbers seen at the peak in early January.
There were 1,562 new deaths reported, which is half of the country's seven-day average, while hospitalizations continued to drop. There are 93,536 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday's early numbers continued with the downward trend, as the California Department of Health reported 12,064 new cases on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate was just 4.26%.
Deaths were still on the high side, with 422, but the typical lag in the time deaths are reported is likely to play a factor.
Arizona is still struggling to get things under control, as the state reported another 2,938 cases on Tuesday, which may not sound like much compared to the likes of California and Florida, but the state processed just 9,814 tests. That yields a 29.9% positivity rate and Arizona reported an additional 238 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 26.38 million cases and had 445,030 deaths.
Globally, there have been 103.7 million cases and 2.25 million deaths.