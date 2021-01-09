It was a third straight bad day for Highlands County as far as new COVID-19 cases, although this time the high number wasn’t due to increased testing. Highlands saw an additional 99 virus cases with the release of Friday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health.
With just over 500 processed tests for the day, the county saw a positivity rate for new cases of 19.2%, which is the third-highest rate seen in the past 14 days.
Of the new cases, 10 of them were in children 14 years or younger, while another 10 were in the 15 to 24 age group.
The county saw an additional two deaths, raising the total to 214. There were an additional five hospitalizations, raising the overall total to 454. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 67 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID.
Highlands County gave an additional 306 vaccines on Thursday, with 302 of those being first shots and the remaining four the second shot in the series. The state gave 46,001 vaccines for the day, with 36,984 the first shot in the series. The state has now given 443,616 vaccines, with 419,416 receiving the first injection and 24,200 people receiving both shots in the series.
Of the 419,416 people who have received a shot, 253,388 have been women, 165,233 have been men and 795 are unknown.
Vaccines have been given in all age groups, with 187,514 vaccines going to those 65 and older. The 16-24 age group has received the smallest number of vaccines with 10,310.
Florida was dealt another grim day statistically, with 19,530 new cases of COVID-19. That is slightly less than Thursday’s 19,816 new cases. Florida’s new COVID-19 case total is 1,449,252 . It is broken down into residents with 1,423,510 cases and 25,742 non-resident cases.
The state processed 168,052 tests with 148,841 negative results. The new cases and tests produced a positivity rate of 11..43%. Friday’s positivity rate was better than the previous day’s 12.6%, albeit not much.
The United States reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for the first time, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday night report. There were 4,033 new deaths reported, which pushed the seven-day average to 2,750, which is also a record.
There were 266,197 new cases of the virus reported from a total of 1,914,839 tests, which yields a positivity rate of 13.9%. California, Florida and Texas accounted for more than 80,000 cases themselves.
Hospitalizations were at 132,370, where Arizona leads the nation with 67 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. Nevada and Alabama were also above 60 cases per 100,000 people. California is fourth at 57.8 per 100,000, with Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee also above 50 hospitalizations per 100,000. Florida is right in the middle of states with 34.1.
Numbers will likely be high once again, as the California Department of Public Health reported 50,030 new cases on Friday and an additional 493 deaths. That brings California’s total cases to 2,568,641 and 28,538 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 21.72 million cases and had 367,143 deaths.
Globally, there have been 88.5 million cases and 1.9 million deaths.