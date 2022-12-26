The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Florida with 22,590 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 15-21, which is nearly identical to the 22,572 reported by the Florida Department of Health the previous week. The CDC reporting week runs Thursday through Wednesday, while FDOH reporting is done on a Friday through Thursday week.

Still, the lack of a bigger increase has to be seen as good news after seeing cases nearly double over the last four weeks and have climbed 38% the last two weeks.

