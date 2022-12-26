The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Florida with 22,590 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 15-21, which is nearly identical to the 22,572 reported by the Florida Department of Health the previous week. The CDC reporting week runs Thursday through Wednesday, while FDOH reporting is done on a Friday through Thursday week.
Still, the lack of a bigger increase has to be seen as good news after seeing cases nearly double over the last four weeks and have climbed 38% the last two weeks.
The New York Times is reporting a positivity rate of 15% in Florida, which is slightly higher than the 13.1% reported by FDOH last week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing the state with 2,051 hospitalizations on Saturday, which is a decrease of 31 from the previous week. ICU cases were at 221, a decrease of six from last week. With the number of at-home COVID tests skewing the overall case numbers, hospitalizations have become of the primary metrics used to gauge the severity of COVID infections in an area.
The Times is reporting Highlands County with 773 COVID deaths, which is an increase of three from last week.
The CDC has the county’s community level rated “medium.” The only county with a worse rating is Miami-Dade, which is rated “high.” The majority of counties in the state are rated as “low.”
CDC is reporting the county’s positivity rate at 17.37%, which is a bit higher than the 14.4% shown by FDOH the previous week.
CDC shows Florida with a total of 7,312,663 cases and 83,600 deaths. The deaths are six fewer than reported by the Florida Department of Health in last week’s COVID numbers update.
Nationally, numbers continue to climb, with the CDC showing 487,367 new cases for the week. That’s the highest total since the first week of September. There were 2,952 deaths recorded during the week, which is up slightly from numbers seen the past two months.
The CDC is showing a total of 228.9 million people have completed a primary vaccine series, which is 69% of the population. More than 662 million vaccine doses have been given in the country.
The U.S. has seen a total of 100.2 million COVID-19 cases and had 1.08 million deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 656.8 million cases and 6.67 million deaths, with 15.5 million cases and 46,536 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Both numbers were slightly higher than were reported last week.
There have been 13.1 billion vaccine doses given globally, according to the CSSE.