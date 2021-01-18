Highlands County saw an additional 31 cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s report from the Florida Department of Health. Of the new cases, 30 of them were residents and there was one new non-resident case. The county has now seen 5,864 cases, with 5,804 of those cases being residents.
The median age for new cases was just 42, which is the lowest since Jan. 8, although much of that has to do with six of the new cases belonging to children age 14 and younger.
There was one additional death, raising the total to 232.
The positivity rate for new cases for the day was 9.7% and testing was down from the previous four days.
While the number of vaccines given in the state was down, there were 282 shots given in Highlands County, with 280 of those being the first of the two shots that make up the vaccine series. Two others received the second shot of the two.
The county has now given people 2,891 their first shot and another 347 have received both shots. The total number vaccinated is 3,238.
The state saw an increase of 11,093 cases, bringing the overall total to 1,571,279 cases, of which 1,542,567 are resident cases.
There was an increase of 135 deaths in the state, bringing the number to 24,515 who have died from COVID-19. There have been 24,137 deaths belonging to residents and 378 non-resident deaths.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.1%.
After giving more than 60,000 vaccines for five straight days, Florida saw its number drop to 22,800 on Saturday, the lowest number since Jan. 10. The state has now vaccinated 1,007,716 people, with those 65 and over accounting for 63% of those vaccines.
There was an increase of 215,449 cases in the county, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Saturday evening report. Testing was just over 2 million for the day and there were 3,695 new deaths. Hospitalizations continue to show modest decreases, and there were 126,139 hospitalized.
Testing is at an all-time high, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 1.97 million per day.
California announced another 42,229 cases and 432 deaths on Sunday, while Arizona reported nearly 7,000 new cases and deaths were down considerably at 18. Arizona reported 208 deaths the previous day.
The U.S. is quickly closing in on the 400,000-death figure, as the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering was showing 397,008 deaths. There have been 23.9 million cases in the U.S.
Globally, there have been 94.8 million cases and 2,027,419 deaths.