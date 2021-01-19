COVID-19 numbers looked a little better with the release of Monday’s data by the Florida Department of Health. There were 8,002 new cases in the state, while Highlands County saw an increase of 27 cases.
Highlands County showed a positivity rate for new cases of 8.36%, which is the third straight day under 10% and the county has been in single digits five of the last six days.
The county’s death toll remained at 232 and hospitalizations are at 478. Of the 232 deaths, 60 of them have involved either a patient or staff member at a long-term care facility.
According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there are currently 61 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
There are three ICU beds available and 16 regular hospital beds available.
Vaccines given in the county came to a standstill, as FDOH is reporting just one given, raising the overall total to 3,327. Of those, 2,980 have been given the first shot and 347 people have received both shots in the series.
The numbers for the state were also lower than they have been, with 8,002 new cases reported, the lowest number seen since Dec. 27. There have now been 1,579,281 confirmed cases in the state, which includes 28,837 non-resident cases.
Testing was also down in the state, which helps account for the lower number of cases reported. The positivity rate for new cases was 9.19%, which is pretty consistent with the numbers seen over the past week.
There were 142 new deaths reported, with 137 resident deaths and five non-resident. There have been 24,274 resident deaths and 383 non-resident deaths for a total of 24,657.
The state gave just 9,459 vaccines on Sunday, which is the first time fewer than 20,000 vaccinations have been given in the last two weeks.
Nationally, numbers were down across the board, although part of that has to do with the typical “weekend lag” that affects several states. In addition to the five states that typically do not report on weekends, Washington had data issues and was unable to update numbers.
According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday evening report, the U.S. saw an increase of 185,518 new cases from a total of 1,836,498 tests. There were 2,044 new deaths and hospitalizations were at 124,387. All four metrics were below the seven-day averages.
While numbers were down in many states on Sunday, Virginia and South Carolina both reported more than 1,100 cases per million people. Florida saw 500 cases per million people for comparison.
Monday’s numbers in California were much better, with 30,699 new cases reported out of 427,141 cases. There were 201 new deaths reported.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 24.03 million cases and 398,484 deaths in the United States.
The global numbers showed 95.4 million cases and 2.04 million deaths.