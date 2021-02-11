Highlands County had an increase of 35 COVID-19 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Wednesday update. The total number of people infected in the county climbed to 6,811, with 6,745 residents and 66 non-residents having had the virus since the onset.
Of the new cases, eight of them were found in people between 75 and 84, which boosted the median age for the day to 62, the highest seen in the past two weeks. There were also eight cases in the 55 to 64 age group and four of the cases were found in youngsters between the ages of 5 and 14.
Testing dropped slightly from the previous day, with 367 tests processed on county residents, which yielded a positivity rate of 9.54% for the day.
The county did see five additional hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 546. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 41 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. ACHA reports show a total of 14 hospital beds available in the county, which includes two ICU beds.
For the state, total cases climbed slightly, while there were fewer reported deaths. There were 7,537 new cases reported in the state, which consisted of 7,405 resident cases and 132 non-resident cases. There were 214 new cases found in those 4 and younger, while children in the 5 to 14 age group made up 738 cases.
Testing was up a bit from the previous three days, as there were more than 113,000 statewide resident tests processed, which resulted in a positivity rate of 6.59% for new cases. Only once in the last 14 days has the state seen a positivity rate over 10%.
There were 165 new deaths reported, with 160 of those resident deaths. There have now been 28,208 resident deaths and 483 non-resident deaths for a combined total of 28,791.
The Florida Department of Heath states there were 55,531 vaccinations given on Tuesday, although those numbers are subject to change. Of those, 37,973 were second shots in the series. Since Jan. 30, FDOH is reporting more second shots given each day than first shots.
The state is showing a total of 2,110,794 people vaccinated, with 1,287,668 people receiving the first shot and 823,126 having received both shots in the series.
On the national scene, cases continued to remain low, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report showed a total of 92,986 new cases. As expected, the death count climbed considerably from Monday, with 2,795 reported. Hospitalizations remained low at 79,179.
Wednesday’s early numbers weren’t too good, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 518 new deaths even though the number of new cases was down to 8,390. Arizona reported 1,977 new cases but also saw 176 new deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has now seen 27.24 million cases and had 469,833 deaths.
Globally, there have been 107.2 million cases and 2.35 million deaths.