Highlands County added 26 new cases of COVID on its Thursday coronavirus report from the Florida Department of Health. The additional infections brought the total to 7,307. The overall cases are divided by 7,233 residents and 74 non-residents.
FDOH shows 117 cases of coronavirus over the past seven days for an average of 16.71 cases per day.
There was one additional death overnight, bringing the overall COVID-related deaths in the county to 308.
The positivity rate doubled to 8.85% overnight. There were 305 tests processed with 278 negative results.
In a press conference at the Lakeshore Mall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were 13,600 administered vaccines reported by the Florida Department of Health. He also stated the number of those vaccinated was probably higher as the lag time in reporting can take a few days to catch up.
One additional hospitalization was entered, bringing the total on Thursday to 573. According to the the Agency for Health Care Administration, 31 people were hospitalized at 4:16 p.m. Thursday. There was 24 ICU bed census with four beds available.
Highlands County has had 84 deaths from staff or residents in long-term care facilities.
Statewide, cases increased by 6,118 infections. The new overall total is 1,930,232 cases of coronavirus. Deaths were down slightly from Wednesday with 126 people losing the battle with the virus. The overall death toll for the state is 31,955. Of those deaths, 31,387 were residents and 568 were residents.
There were 114,481 tests processed with 108,337 negative results that generated a positivity rate of 5.37%.
Numbers across the United States went up slightly, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report showing an increase of 66,836 cases and 2,449 deaths. Testing was up slightly at 1,401,464. Hospitalizations have dropped to 45,462 and have been decreasing close to 2% a day since January.
Alabama cleared a backlog dating back to May and reported 2,114 additional cases, when the state had closer to 250 new cases, which caused a slight artificial increase in the case count. Virginia may have caught up on its backlogged death certificates, reporting just 31 deaths on Thursday, although one of them was the first child under 10 to die in the state from COVID-19.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 28.8 million cases and had 519,867 deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 115.4 million cases and a total of 2.56 million deaths.