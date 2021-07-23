COVID-19 cases are on the rise, both locally and nationally, although the exact level of the increase may be difficult to pin down.
“I think we’re vastly underestimating the level of Delta spread right now because I think people who are vaccinated, who might develop some mild symptoms, by and large are not going out and getting tested,” Dr. Scott Gotleib, who served as FDA commissioner for two years under President Donald Trump, told MSNBC Friday. “If you’ve been vaccinated and you develop a mild cold right now, you don’t think you have COVID.”
But not knowing you have COVID-19 is one of the benefits of getting the vaccine, as it has shown to lessen the severity of the disease.
“I think there’s a misconception about vaccines. It doesn’t make you bulletproof against the COVID viruses but what it does is basically put Kevlar on you so you’re not going to feel the full impact of the virus,” said Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer for AdventHealth for Children.
Cases in Florida have shot up from an average of 2,285 a day to 6,514 per day, according to the Florida Department of Health.
“What we see in hospitalizations is that it really mirrors what we’re seeing in the community,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, epidemiologist and executive director of Infection Control AdventHealth. “Almost everyone who is hospitalized with COVID is unvaccinated. There are reports of fully vaccinated patients that have gotten infected but again, the data’s pretty good that it protects against serious infections, hospitalizations and death.”
AdventHealth West Florida sent out a press release Wednesday acknowledging more COVID hospitalizations locally.
“AdventHealth has seen a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases at its facilities across West Florida in recent weeks,” the release stated. “We have seen an increase in COVID hospitalizations in AdventHealth hospital locations in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, and Pinellas counties but we still have fewer COVID patients compared to the peak in 2020.”
AdventHealth stated there is capacity for patients, including those with COVID-19, and there was “sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and specialized equipment available to quickly and safely convert existing spaces in the hospital into standard patient rooms or ICU/critical care rooms, should they be needed due to increased demand.”
During an AdventHealth briefing on July 15, Hsu said there are several reasons why cases are rising again.
“One could be behavioral as we’re opening up more and people could be taking their masks off and not social distancing, that could be a factor,” he said. “One of the biggest factors is the rise in the Delta variant. We know that it’s much more transmissible. We have to presume if someone has a new infection it probably is a Delta variant.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told a Senate committee Tuesday the Delta variant now accounts for 83% of new cases in the United States.
The increase in cases has prompted some hospitals to once again change visiting policies. Beginning Wednesday, Jackson Health System, in Miami, does not allow visitors in the adult emergency departments and “Most inpatients are not allowed to receive visitors at this time.”
Several prominent Republicans have come out recently in favor of vaccines, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who told CBS News on Wednesday, “There’s no reason not to be vaccinated. The people shouldn’t listen to people who tell them not to, all these things that are out there being said are just not accurate.”
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise – the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives – was vaccinated Sunday and told reporters seeing unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of new hospitalizations was enough to convince him the vaccines work.
The key for medical professionals is to get other unvaccinated people to get their inoculations. AdventHealth is currently offering coronavirus vaccines to their patients who want them.
“The most important thing is to get the vaccinations up as high as possible and it’s not too late,” Hsu said. “Right now all the data that we have is that it is very safe, it is effective. If we get enough folks vaccinated we can reach herd immunity.”
AdventHealth stated that roughly 94% of its COVID hospitalizations were in those not yet vaccinated.
“We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19 as well as prevent new variants of the virus from spreading,” AdventHealth said.