SEBRING — A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to more than 800 students quarantined from Highlands District Schools, in a recent count, as the district scrambles to get replacements for employees who are out sick.
“We have quite a few out from quite a few schools,” said Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge. Avon Park High had the largest number of students out on quarantine last week with 150.
Districtwide there were 831 students who have been quarantined.
“This is a lot more than last year that we have dealt with,” Lethbridge said. “In fact, for the first 10 days of school, some schools have eclipsed their total numbers that they had for last year as far as positivity and quarantined.
“It has been much, much busier than last year as far as positive cases and quarantines for students.”
Due to COVID, “we are seeing a heavy taxing on staff as well, between positive cases and quarantines,” he said. It has definitely had an impact across the board – for transportation, for food service, for custodial, for teachers and non-instructional and even administration.
“Every unit is being hit and it is definitely impacting operations,” Lethbridge said.
Getting substitutes to fill positions has been extremely difficult because quite a few people are not currently interested in being a substitute, he said.
“We are trying to encourage hand washing and staying separated as much as they can so everyone can stay as healthy as they can,” Lethbridge said. But, he added, it is really one day at a time.
The superintendent has asked departments from the district office to send employees to the schools to provide support where there are a lot of employees out on sick leave, he noted.
Schools are offering to help other schools in the district in a team effort with, “all hands on deck, trying to keep the doors open because at times it is very problematic just to have enough bodies to make sure there is somebody in the classroom,” Lethbridge said. At times, classrooms are being covered by paraprofessionals.
“We are hoping that the surge starts coming down,” he said. Some from the Health Department believe there will be a reduction in cases by mid-September. “We would certainly like to see that.”
The number of quarantined students at district schools as of Aug. 20:
Avon Elementary — 41
Cracker Trial Elementary — 58
Fred Wild Elementary — 25
Kindergarten Learning Center — 10
Lake Country Elementary — 60
Lake Placid Elementary — 42
Memorial Elementary — 38
Park Elementary — 47
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — 11
Woodlawn Elementary — 31
Elementary school total — 363
Avon Park Middle — 27
Hill-Gustat Middle — 75
Lake Placid Middle — 51
Sebring Middle — 24
Middle school total — 177
Avon Park High — 150
Lake Placid High — 72
Sebring High — 69
High school total — 291