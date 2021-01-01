SEBRING – The year 2020 was ushered in with pageantry and champagne by an unwitting society. Little did we know what we were welcoming. The year that started off normally took a turn for the worse just a few short months later with in invisible enemy that would change our lives and world as we know it. Its name was COVID-19.
In March, the Florida Department of Health announced the first two cases of coronavirus. COVID was in the state and Floridians could not do much about it, except to follow guidelines set forth by the FDOH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There was no vaccine and the advice from the FDOH was to stay away form those who were sick, frequently wash hands, use hand sanitizers and clean surfaces. Face masks were not recommended yet.
The idea was to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home.
President Donald Trump declared a National State of Emergency on March 13.
March saw the drive-up test sights appear and later, drug stores would have drive-thru tests. The first case in Highlands County was determined March 22. Residents of Highlands could no longer think COVID-19 was something that happened other places. Local hospitals pitched triage tests to screen patients for the virus and possible treatment before entering the hospital. Only the patient was allowed in the hospital.
Highlands County schools took off for spring break and did not return to their brick and mortar schools the rest of the school year. By the end of March, the School Board of Highlands County switched to an internet based learning model.
On March 27 the Highlands News-Sun reported on the county’s first death attributed to the virus. At that time, there were only 27 deaths reported in the entire state. As of Wednesday, the county had recorded 201 deaths and the state had reached 21,857 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Toilet paper became a priceless commodity, although no one really knows why. Bleach, disinfectant sprays and hand sanitizers were almost as scarce.
On March 9 Governor Ron DeSantis declared the first state of emergency for Florida. It has been extended several times, the latest extension was ordered on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for another 60 days.
On March 17, DeSantis ordered bars and restaurants to close for dine-in services. Many restaurants adapted by using curbside take-out or delivery to try to stay afloat. With so many people laid off or out of work indefinitely, some restaurants gave out hot meals daily. Many ministries opened their pantries to feed even more people than usual.
As virus cases rose, DeSantis gave an executive order for “Safer at Home” on April 1. The order encouraged everyone to stay at home as much as possible and only go out for essential services. Senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions that would make them susceptible to the virus were urged to stay home to limit their exposure. The measures were put in place to slow the rate of the spread of the virus so the local health care system did not become overwhelmed. Terms like “lock-down” and “flattening the curve” became household phrases.
This opened the door for more people to work from home as only essential workers like first responders and health care workers. Eventually, visits to those in long-term care facilities had their visits suspended.
By the beginning of April, the CDC officials changed their stance on face masks; they recommended them. Several counties opted to mandate masks, however, Highlands County did not. On Sept. 22, the Highlands County Board of County Commission took up the issue of mandatory masks. They unanimously voted to have the county continue to follow the state lead on the matter, which is to recommend people wear masks, wash their hands as much as possible, practice social distancing and leave it up to local businesses as to whether or not they want to require masks.
Several citizens brought up the issue of mandatory masks at subsequent County Commission meetings, only to see any requests for mandatory masks denied.
DeSantis announced his plans to reopen the state with a three-phase approach called “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” at the end of April. The plan was mostly successful except for bars, which had to close again, and areas in “hot spots.”
In the fall, The School Board of Highlands County reopened the brick and mortar schools but continued to offer distance learning for those students who did not want to return to face-to-face learning. Later, some students who did not perform well with online learning were asked to return to face-to-face learning.
In October, many Halloween community parties were canceled and the switch to traditional trick or treating was done to avoid gatherings. The CDC recommended not having gatherings for the holidays or big parties. Instead, they recommended using internet apps to visit during the holidays.
In December, vaccines were initiated in the nursing home populations and will eventually be offered to the the general public as the vaccine supply is increased.
To help people, businesses and nonprofits who suffered financially from the pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided $8 billion to Florida to help those affected by the pandemic. Money was to be distributed in three separate phases.
Highlands County received $4.6 million for Phase 1 and $3.6 million for Phase 2. Phase 3 funding, potentially, would exceed $10 million, on a reimbursement basis only.
Staff Writer Phil Attinger also contributed to this story.