Highlands County added 38 new cases of coronavirus infections. The new cases brought the new total to 6,274. Of those cases, 6,211 are residents and 63 non-residents who contracted the virus. The Florida Department of Health showed the county having 302 cases over the past seven days. That averages out to 43.14 cases per day.
An additional three deaths were reported on Wednesday’s report. There has been a total of 250 deaths attributed to coronavirus since it hit the scene.
There were only 189 tests processed, with 151 negative test results. The new cases and processed tests produced a positivity rate of 20.11 % The positivity rate has been rising since Sunday. Wednesday’s positivity rate has been the highest since Jan. 13. It is also more than four times higher than the World Health Organization’s 5% recommendation for re-opening. Lower testing could be a factor.
Wednesday’s median age is 51 years of age. The overall median age is 52.
There has been 90 cases from corrections reported.
The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 47 hospitalizations in the county at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday. Overall, there has been 510 hospitalizations, or 8% of all cases of COVID-19.
AHCA also showed the county’s adult ICU beds was 30 with two beds available. That is 6.25% availability. Regular hospital beds census is 262 with 22, or 7.75% availability.
There have been 573 cases from long-term care facilities. FDOH shows 65 deaths from either staff or residents in long-term care facilities.
In Highlands County there have been 5,502 doses of the coronavirus vaccine doses given. Of those doses, there have been 4,324 doses of the first shot given to people and 589 people have received the second shot to complete the series.
A portion of the vaccine report shows the inoculations given by age. Per Gov. Ron DeSantis, vaccines are prioritized for those 65 years of age or older. In those 65-74 years of age, 1,780 have been given their first dose and 76 have completed the two-shot series. In the 75-84 group, 1,124 people have received the first dose, while 35 have been given their second shot as well. In seniors 85 and up, 483 people have been given the first shot with 26 people completed the second shot.
Across the state of Florida, new cases rose by 8,408 new cases; down from the previous day. Florida has seen a total of 1,676,171 cases of infections. Of those cases, 1,645,507 residents and 30,664 non-residents have been infected.
Deaths rose by 169 on Wednesday but was a good difference from the 281 deaths from the day before. The total deaths are now at 26,249. Of those deaths, 25,833 deaths are of residents and 416 non-residents. There were nine more non-residents on Wednesday’s report from Tuesday’s.
There were 81,264 tests processed with 72,893 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 10.19%.
Numbers in the United States remain lower, while deaths are still at high levels. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report, the U.S. saw 143,749 new cases out of 1,694,608 tests. Deaths were at 3,734, which is 400 more than the country’s seven-day average.
Hospitalizations were at 108,957, numbers last seen before Christmas. Hospitalizations have dropped in 46 states compared to last week, with just Hawaii, Vermont, Kansas and Maine the exceptions.
California has seen a dramatic drop in its numbers the last two days, with Wednesday’s 16,728 cases the lowest seen since late November. The California Department of Public Health did report 697 deaths with Wednesday’s numbers.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 25.53 million cases and had 427,432 deaths.
Globally, there have been 100.06 million cases and 2.16 million deaths.