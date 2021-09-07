President Joe Biden’s administration announced in August the possibility of COVID-19 booster shots beginning Sept. 20. The deadline is dependent upon approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Approval for Pfizer is likely by the deadline, as they have vaccine data from Israel to draw upon. Moderna approval will likely take place soon after and Johnson & Johnson will take more time, as it rolled out last.
The plan would be for those who have been fully vaccinated to get a booster about eight months after the second dose has been given.
To better understand the need for the booster shot and who should get one, we turned to Dr. Tom Unnasch, a Distinguished Professor at University of South Florida at the College of Public Health.
“I think eventually, everybody’s going to need to get a booster shot,” Unnasch said. “It may not end up being just one. But what’s happening here is that it’s pretty clear from the data that’s coming out of Israel now, that after about six or seven months, our immunity is really starting to wane.
“And what’s happening is that they’re starting to see a substantial number of breakthrough infections, which are people who have been totally immunized who are still coming down with COVID. Now with that said, the vast majority of the breakthrough infections that are getting reported are cases that are mild.”
Unnasch said the complaints he hears from people with breakthrough cases are post-nasal drip for a day or two or feeling “draggy” for a few days.
According to Dr. Unnasch, even if those who have breakthrough cases are not becoming very sick, they are still producing a lot of the virus. The more virus produced can lead to the development of “some really nasty” variants that could put us back to “square one” like last July.
“So, I think as the immunity wanes, it’s going to be really important for people to get the third shot, apparently, with many of the other vaccines that are out there, like Hepatitis B, for example. And the DPT vaccines, that third shot really jacks up your immune system and really gives you a great immune response that’s likely to last quite a bit longer than just the two-shot regiment,” he said.
Unnasch said those who have had their second shot about six months ago should start thinking about getting the booster shot soon. He said he did not believe there would be any “real side effects” different than the first two shots and “you’re going to be really protected.” He shared who should absolutely get the booster.
“Anybody who’s immunocompromised or has or is taking drugs that are immunosuppressive like people with organ transplants or lupus, or like you know, some people have severe rheumatoid arthritis and really should get the third shot,” he said.
Unnasch clearly believes in the efficacy of the booster shot as his wife, who has an autoimmune disease, just got a third shot and did not have any side effects.
“I think it’s really important for, you know, people who are immunosuppressed to definitely get it,” he added “Then after that anybody who’s elderly, I would say anybody who’s over the age of about 65 or so should seriously consider going and getting a booster shot as well.”
As people become older, “everything slows down,” including your immune response. Unnasch said the third shot will give the immune system added protection.
“So, when you’re over 65, when you’re getting these vaccines, chances are you’re not developing nearly as robust an immunity as you did when you were 30,” Unnasch said.