With COVID-19 having a firm grip in the United States, Operation Warp Speed went into effect in May 2020. Its goal was to get as many vaccines to citizens as quickly as possible. The vaccines had the potential to save lives and were quickly developed.
It worked better than many expected, with New York nurse Sandra Lindsay receiving the first vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020. The first shots in Florida were also given Dec. 14.
By Dec. 19, Highlands County had given 11 vaccines, and that number climbed to 750 by the end of 2020. It was apparent the county would need a much larger place to organize and distribute inoculations.
Highlands County opened a vaccine Point of Distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 inside of the old JCPenney store. Registrations were taken the previous day and the county’s slots were filled in several minutes.
While there were a few kinks to work out the first week, the county quickly got through those and by March, Gov. Ron DeSantis was visiting the POD and commending Highlands County officials for the work they were doing. DeSantis was impressed enough to have the state-distributed shots be given through the county POD.
“This is impressive,” DeSantis said of the county’s Point of Distribution site. “We have a some big sites across the state. I don’t know that they put up these types of numbers where you’re already doing this many people by noon. So, I think this is really exciting and we want to continue to support it in any way that we can.”
The POD was a massive undertaking for the county. Partners teamed up with the county to fill in any gaps such as Highlands County Fire Rescue providing EMTs, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped with security and crowd control, South Florida State College lent hands with nursing students and Retired Senior Volunteer Program members. Too many people worked and volunteered to mention and many were recognized by county officials for their tireless efforts.
By the time the county shut down the POD on April 24, 2021, a total of 40,331 people had been vaccinated in Highlands County.
Florida began vaccinating health care workers who worked with COVID-19 patients with its initial vaccine supply, followed by seniors, first responders and essential workers. Under DeSantis’ plan, the “Seniors First” campaign, senior citizens were the first to roll up their sleeves for the highly-anticipated inoculation.
On March 22, the vaccine requirement was lowered to 50 years of age, and a week later, the age dropped to 40. By April 5, all adults in the state were eligible for the vaccine.
In May, children 12 and over were eligible for the vaccine and in November, the minimum vaccine age was lowered to 5.
As of Dec. 24, the Florida Department of Health was reporting 61,316 people in the county had been vaccinated, which is 61% of those eligible. Statewide, 14,772,805 people have been vaccinated, or 71% of those eligible.