SEBRING — By now, everyone is familiar with the COVID-19 virus that caused a pandemic more than a year ago. Vaccines for virus have rolled out in record time with thousands and thousands rolling up their sleeves in order to stave off the potentially deadly infection. One of the newest developments are multiple COVID variants.
Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley is the AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula. She explained what a variant is.
“‘Variants’ is just a fancy word for saying the virus has mutated over time, just like we have variants of influenza,” she said. “Every time it replicates, there’s an opportunity that there may be some sort of mutation or an incomplete way that it replicates itself.”
Hutto-Selley explained the tests available to the general public are for regular COVID-19. That’s why the data is limited.
There are multiple COVID-19 variants across the country and world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a tiered classification system for the variants being monitored: Variant of Interest (VOI), Variant of Concern (VOC), and Variant of High Consequence (VOHC). As of April 26, the CDC has not added any Variants of High Consequence.
The CDC defines a Variant of Concern as, ”A variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g., increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
There are five VOCs in America:
- B.1.1.7, also called the UK variant because it was first found in the United Kingdom in December 2020;
- B.1.351, also know known as the South African variant, found in South Africa in December 2020;
- P.1, found in Brazil in January; and
- B.1.427 and B.1.429, first seen in California in February and added to the VOC list in March.
According to the CDC, as of April 10, 59.2% of variants in the United States were the UK variety, and the CDC says more than 200 additional lineages besides the variants they list.
The CDC has overhauled the way they report on the variants to a percentage based system and do not give case numbers anymore. However, on the last day of incident reporting, April 12, Florida had more cases than other states, including Michigan and California, which follow.
The big question is, will the current vaccines protect from the variant viruses? The fact is there are still a lot of unknowns. Hutto-Selley said it is very important for the public to stay informed.
“I think 2021 is in two sets of lines; those of us in the public are in an action phase. Our action and our job right now is to get our vaccine and to develop herd immunity. So the more of us who get the vaccine, we help protect those that can’t get it.”
Hutto-Selley gave the example of children who do not qualify for the vaccine yet. The age has been lowered to 16. She said she would anticipate having better guidelines before the start of next school year.
“The other half of our action is to know that COVID is still out there and we do have the variants. So, we still have to stay vigilant,” she said.
Hutto-Selley said staying vigilant means wearing masks, being careful about large gatherings, frequent hand washing, and cleaning and disinfecting like you would for cold or flu prevention.
“The other piece, I think, is more of what the governmental agencies are doing — a learning and research phase. There’s going to be a lot of great information that comes out of 2021,” Hutto-Selley said. “As we see how the vaccines are working, developing — how effective they are for how long. I think they’re still trying to decide the two different pathways. Is this going to be something where we do get a booster every year — much like you do for the flu?”
Hutto-Selley explained the need for a booster by using the flu vaccine as an example.
“You have the group of flu variants that they think are going to be the most common and develop the vaccine based on that and that’s why we get it every year,” she said.
Alternately, the vaccine could be more like the pneumonia shot where vaccines are just given to a certain amount of high risk individuals. She said we will have to see what 2021 brings to answer the vaccine question.