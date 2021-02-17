SEBRING — The crack of the whips and the clopping of the horses will be heard soon in Highlands County as the Florida Cracker Trail Association makes its way across the famed route from Bradenton to Fort Pierce. This year’s ride will take place from Feb.12-20.
The Crackers will be arriving in Highlands County on Feb. 16 and set up camp on a ranch near the Country Club of Sebring. According to the trail boss, Suzanne Park, the group will leave the camp at about 9 a.m. today and depending on fog and other factors, the trail riders will arrive at Cracker Trail Elementary School to water the horses.
Normally, the riders would give demonstrations with whips and roping for the children. They would answer questions and display their skills. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the campus will be closed. Park said the school has given the riders permission to do a shorter presentation to the kids from outside the fence line of the school’s property.
After the riders depart from the school, they will head to State Road 66. Park anticipates the riders will cross U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 about noon. The time is subject to change slightly to accommodate for traffic and weather.
Michael Harrison is the president for the FTCA. He said the Florida Cracker Trail has been the longest continuously used trail for transporting cattle in the country.
“This year will be my 30th year riding,” Harrison said. “The first year I signed up because I thought it would be a nice experience. But then you get in touch with the mission statement, of keeping Florida history alive. There’s over 500 years of history there.”
Harrison shared some highlights of his rides.
“It’s been great meeting people along the way and sharing Florida’s history with them,” he said.
Harrison said the trip is very educational because many people do not know the state’s history. He also feels it is good to educate the public on preservation, which can be hard to do with building.
“It feels good to slow down for a week,” Harrison said. “Even though your moving slowly on horseback, you still feel like you are moving at the speed of light. You have to break down camp and saddle up the horses.”
Harrison said riding on horseback automatically lends itself to social distancing, while in other ways, COVID-19 has changed the ride this year.
“It’s easy to social distance for us. The horses are about 8-10 feet long,” he said. “We usually wear bandannas because of the dust. Some of the parades shut down this year.”
Those wishing to participate in the ride can register at floridacrackertrail.org. Registration is open until Jan. 31 without an additional fee.