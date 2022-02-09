SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County needs substitute teachers and has come up with a very creative way of recruiting candidates. They are turning to parents and the general public.
Even before the pandemic, absences happened. However, COVID has certainly affected school attendance for both students and employees in higher numbers. The solution may be you. Do you want to work flexible hours and be more involved with your child’s school? Do you want to earn extra money on your day(s) off? This could be the right job for you.
School Board of Highlands County Director of Communication John Varady said in a time when schools around the country are having a hard time finding substitute teachers, Highlands County is fortunate to have a lot of parent involvement.
“Reaching out to parents and families for substitute opportunities is a way for parents to have even greater engagement on their child’s campus. We thought that this was an untapped resource, and wanted to do a targeted reach out to parents so they were aware that this opportunity existed, and that we would love to have them,” Varady said.
“Not everyone may be able to be active in schools on a daily basis, but being a substitute allows the flexibility of choosing which days and which schools fit their individual schedules.”
Varady said the teacher absences can oscillate.
“This number fluctuates,” he explained. “There are days when only 30 or 40 teachers are out across the district, and other days where the number can be as high as 150. On average, over the last several weeks that number has been right around the 100 to 120 mark. It is important to note that while some of these instances of a teacher being out are COVID, teachers and staff still have other occasions where an absence occurs that is not COVID related. Variables like sick children, appointments, etc. that were factors in pre-COVID time are still factors today.”
Thankfully, Varady said everyone is willing to roll up their sleeves and lend a hand.
“When instances arise when a sub cannot be located for a class, we are extremely fortunate that our teachers, staff and administrators are willing to fill roles on campuses to ensure that children still receive quality instruction,” he said.
“Student absences, like teacher absences, can vary. Looking back at the weeks since returning from winter break, we are averaging between 83% to 89% attendance,” he said.
Children went home with recruitment fliers with the pay rate for substitute teachers. Processing fees for the first 50 applications will be waived. Candidates must have a high school diploma at minimum.
The daily rate for someone with a high school diploma is $77 per day. And goes up from there according to the degree a substitute holds. A master’s degree would pay $93 per day and a long-term substitute for a certified educator is $171 per day. For the full salaries and to apply visit 2.K.highlands.k12.fl.us/employment.