SEBRING — If you registered for the coronavirus vaccination through the Highlands County website and clicked “submit” at the end, you should be on the list.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said now that the county has closed its registration site and transferred all registered residents to the state’s system at myvaccine.fl.gov, they also should still be on the list.
Registered residents should have received a call or email at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday letting them know about the transfer of information and informing them that they will get an appointment when their turn comes, said Reiss, as well as asking them to be patient.
The Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties received 1,900 doses this week, Reiss told the Board of County Commission on Tuesday. Of those, she said, 50 stay at the Health Department for their vaccination programs and the remaining 1,850 will go to the point of distribution (POD), now open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays in the former JCPenney store at Lakeshore Mall.
The state started up a centralized website for many reasons, Reiss said, not the least of which is vaccine tourism. Counties throughout Florida have found non-residents on their lists who aren’t winter visitors, and many have registered several times. Highlands’ local waiting list had up to 34,000 names on it, Reiss said, but 10,000 of those were duplicates.
“Some registered as many as 20 times,” Reiss said.
Many did that to ensure they were on the list. Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if the county had a way of helping people find their spot on the list, but that has problems, too, Reiss said.
Each person who signed up through the county would have received a registration number to print off and keep for reference. Many stopped at that point and did not click “submit” to finish their applications.
In an effort to accommodate those who missed that last step, county officials have accepted registration numbers as validation and have tried to work those people into the schedule. That shifts everyone on the list and complicates any efforts to let people know how close they are to getting an appointment, Reiss said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the system has seen abuse. As many as 10 people have presented the same registration number at the POD, suggesting that some people shared numbers with others to get them in line.
It’s been a month since the POD opened, Vosburg said, and he’d like to stop honoring registration numbers for those who didn’t complete applications. Getting through the established list, however, has been slow.
Last Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube posted a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis expressing concern about how slowly vaccine doses have gotten to the elderly population in his district, which includes Highlands County. He noted that Highlands County, “with 36,000 residents over the age of 65, received an initial allotment of just 1,360 vaccines.”
Meanwhile, Reiss praised volunteer organizations for helping shore up county and AdventHealth employee numbers at the POD, and Vosburg praised the POD in general as being efficient compared to some in other counties.
Reiss also said that when doses get close to the end of a vaccination day, they conserve doses. If it looks as though a vial will have leftover vaccine, they call registered residents to see if any can come in on short notice.
While they wait, Reiss wants people to stay as healthy as possible with cases still going up. In Tuesday’s COVID-19 report, she said the county was 46th out of 67 counties for new infections with a 3.6% growth rate. It’s now 10th in infections with a 4.93% growth rate.
The number of new cases per week per 100,000 people has gone up from 39.8 to 41.4, Reiss said. The state rate is 49.