SEBRING — While some may still be in a turkey coma, many Highlands County residents will be out shopping for the perfect Christmas tree. With COVID-19 threatening to curtail traditional Black Friday shopping, that may be the ideal time to find a tree.
Doug Hundley, spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association, said shoppers can tree hunt safely this year.
“The Christmas tree industry is healthy, financially and physically,” he said.
The NCTA put together two separate committees and created best management practices for the pandemic. One committee was for tree lots and the other was for choose and cut tree farms. The best practice recommendations include a call for each site to develop a COVID-19 plan with a “qualified COVID-19 coordinator” to carry out the lot’s plan. The practices include meeting local and guidelines, using personal protection equipment (PPE), and using and providing hand sanitizers. Lot owners are also given guidance on social distancing and shopper traffic patterns in the lot along with using signage to encourage distancing, as well as a recommendation to create contactless payment transaction, clear shields near payment areas and the cleaning of payment areas. The Best Practices Recommendations can be read in full detail at realchristmastrees.org.
“This is a good year for real trees,” Hundley said.
The NCTA does not expect to feel a big impact from the pandemic.
“People aren’t going to be traveling, so there will be more decorating. The tree growers have had months and months to prepare,” Hundley said. “They are going to great lengths to protect the public. Buying a real tree is a good outdoor experience.”
Hundley said the trees are plentiful in supply and quality. The weather conditions where they are grown have been perfect. Even in California and Oregon, where fires have taken out trees, it hasn’t hurt the industry as a whole. According to Hundley, there are some 25-30 million trees sold per year.
Those who can’t or won’t go out for various reasons can get real trees and wreaths shipped to their door from tree farms. Many farms have guarantees on their trees.
Many big box stores have also gotten in the spirit of Christmas. They will deliver your real tree to your house – for a price. One retailer is also offering to string your own lights on on your home. The fee for that service is based upon the house being a single or two-story home. They also offer to take them down for a fee when the season is over.
The question for many real tree lovers is when is it safe to buy a tree. Hundley said NCTA trees will last from four to six weeks, so shop as you want. He also said the best best for pre-Thanksgiving purchases would be a fir variety.
The most important tip for making a tree last is a fresh cut to the trunk.
Hundley joked that they do not sell trees that keep cats out of them but recommended the Blue Spruce variety as it has sharp needles that may curb kitten climbing.