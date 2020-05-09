Editor’s note: This is the second of two articles about the impact of the COVID-19 related closings on Florida dairy farmers’ incomes.
Southeast Milk, Inc. in Florida is one of many dairy cooperatives nationwide which have been financially devastated by COVID-19 and the resulted closings of schools and restaurants that have traditionally been large purchasers of milk.
“The situation is worse than anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said Joe Wright, SMI president, and owner of V&W Farms in Hardee County. “SMI stands to lose $72 million by the end of the summer due to a $4.50 per cwt (1 cwt = 11.67 gallons) decrease in the 2020 price outlook. If dairy farmers in Florida who do not belong to SMI are included, the income loss will exceed $100 million.”
Florida, which ranks 19th among the states in dairy production, is a fluid milk state. Most of the milk produced goes into drinkable milk. Florida does very little manufacturing of dairy products like cheese, butter, yogurt, or ice cream.
SMI has approximately 130 members across six states in the Southeast. Forty percent are Florida dairy farmers. They account for 85% of SMI’s milk production.
While retail stores can never make up for the volume of milk sales that would have been generated had food service establishments and schools remained open, at least one retail store is offering to help.
Publix recently launched a program to purchase fresh produce and milk and to donate these products directly to Feed America member food banks in its operating area.
Although public schools in Florida will not reopen until the fall at the earliest, schools are also purchasing limited quantities of milk for boxed breakfasts and lunches for all students who sign up for them. This program will probably continue through the summer.
“While we are delighted with these efforts, these are challenging times for an already fragile industry, and we need the help of the federal government, if our dairy farms are to survive,” Wright said.
With funding provided under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set aside $2.9 billion for direct aid to all U.S. dairy farmers.
SMI has reviewed the initial guidelines for distribution of the funds and submitted comments to USDA. “We believe that the guidelines treat Florida farmers unfairly, and we hope we can convince USDA to change them,” Ray Hodge, SMI government relations director, said.
The guidelines call for paying farmers 85% of the price losses that occurred Jan. 1 through April 15 and 30% of the expected price losses from April 15 through the next two quarters. SMI wants these guidelines changed, because Florida did not begin experiencing losses until the beginning of April.
During the first nine days of April, SMI dumped 314 tanker loads of milk for a loss to SMI’s members of $1,570,00,000.
To avoid further dumping and to bring balance back to the market, all SMI members then agreed to reduce their production for the foreseeable future by 10% of their baseline production in March. “But this balancing act came at a great cost to the farmers who should be reimbursed for these losses as well,” Hodge said.
SMI also opposes the payment limit of $125,000 per farm, because it fails to take into account the size of the dairy. Florida dairy farms are larger than the U.S. average; for most of these farms, their losses will greatly exceed $125,000.
According to Hodge, there is plenty of funding in the CFAP pot to remove the limits and still cover the losses experienced by both large and small farms. Dairy industry experts agree and go so far as to say that if the USDA’s initial guidelines are used, the department won’t come close to spending the $2.9 billion set aside for dairy losses.
USDA will be publishing final rules for administering the funds shortly. “We just hope that the department takes Florida dairy farmers’ reservations with the initial guidelines seriously and that the final rules treat us fairly,” Hodge said.
On another matter, dairy farmers continue to experience extreme volatility in the price they are paid each month for the raw milk they produce.
With the market being out of balance as a result of the closing of restaurants and schools and the retail market demand not being able to take up the slack, prices have plummeted still more in recent months and will continue to do so throughout the summer.
For that reason, several cooperatives, including SMI, sent a letter to USDA, asking for a hearing to consider implementing a temporary floor on the price for fluid milk that would continue throughout the summer.
USDA turned down the request stating that it had been contacted by other stakeholders who would like it to consider other solutions. The letter also stated that the request, which would go into effect immediately, does not permit USDA sufficient time to implement the required rule making followed by a period when all stakeholders could comment.
SMI is hopeful that Congress will appropriate another round of funds for dairy farms in late summer.
Dairy farms nationwide were closing at unprecedented rates before the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin lost over 800 dairies in 2019. Florida is down to 75 dairies as compared to 140 dairies 10 years ago.