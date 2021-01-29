BARTOW — Polk County Fire Cpt. Anthony Damiano, 55, turned himself in to the Polk County Jail on Wednesday. Damiano was expected to be arrested on his return trip from California. He has been charged with being a public servant falsifying official records and with petit theft. Damiano has since bonded out of jail. He has been accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccine doses from Polk County Fire Rescue in order to vaccinate his mother. The vaccines were meant for fellow firefighters. Damiano set up “Paramedic of the Year” Joshua Colon into circumstances for the COVIC-19 vaccines to be stolen, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The vaccines were entrusted to Colon, 31, who has also been charged in this case. Colon was to complete paperwork to account for each dose given and each member of PCFR to receive the vaccine.
Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Yevgeniy Gorokhov found discrepancies in the vaccine documents. People listed on documents said they were never vaccinated. The case was turned over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
On Monday, Colon and his lawyers met with deputies where Colon admitted to falsifying the records. The arrest affidavit shows Damiano “joked” with Colon about giving him vaccines for his mother. He further pressured Colon by telling him the doses could be reported as waste. Colon told deputies he refused to give the vaccines to Damiano. The captain said he would tell Colon’s superiors he was selling the vaccines outside of work.
After securing the vaccines in a cooler and sealing it, Damiano told Colon to take a break. When Colon came back, three vaccines were gone and the seal was missing. He did not report the incident, the arrest report showed.
During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Damiano’s car where they found two of the three missing syringes of vaccine.
PCFR Public Information Officer Chris Jonckhleer said that Damiano wrote a letter of resignation with intent to retire before heading off to be booked. Johnckhleer said he was unsure if Damiano would keep his retirement benefits if convicted.