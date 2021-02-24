Highlands County showed 20 new cases of COVID-19 when the Florida Department of Health released its Tuesday coronavirus data reports. While that number was exactly double Monday’s cases, it is still relatively low. The overall caseload is 7,131. Of those cases, 7,062 were from residents and 69 infections were from non-residents.
Over the past seven days, there have been 161 cases reported in the county. That is 23 cases per day on average.
The median age tumbled from 61 on Monday to 45 on Tuesday. The overall median age remains at 52.
After a correction, two deaths have been taken off the county’s caseload. The overall deaths are reported as 296 by FDOH.
Testing improved over the previous day, which had less than 100 tests. There were 292 tests with 273 negative results. The increase in testing may be a factor in the good-sized drop in positivity rate. Tuesday’s positivity rate was 6.51%
The hospitalizations were 559 overall on Tuesday. As of 3:47 p.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 40 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. AHCA also reported an adult ICU bed census of 29 with one bed available, or 3.33% availability. Highlands had a regular hospital bed census of 275 with seven beds available.
So far, there have been 650 people infected from long-term care facilities. Corrections has reported 116 cases of coronavirus. FDOH shows Highlands with 79 people, either residents or staff, who have died connected with long-term care facilities.
The state added 5,610 new cases of COVID, which was up from Monday. The addition put the overall tally at 1,878,533. Of those cases, 1,844,228 were from residents and 34,305 non-residents were infected.
Florida saw another 154 deaths overnight, bringing the overall total to 30,749. Of those deaths that were attributed to COVID, 30,213 were residents of the state and 536 were not.
The state processed 86,140 tests with 80,540 negative results. The positivity rate was 6.5% on Tuesday. The median age was 39.
Numbers in the United States continued their downward trend, although testing also remained lower. The COVID Tracking Project reported 52,530 new cases and 1,235 deaths, while acknowledging, “We also recognize that COVID-19 deaths in the US are an undercount.”
Virginia deaths have been abnormally high the past few days, as the state is now processing death certificates from just after the holidays.
“VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases,” the Department wrote. “As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
Hospitalizations remained lower, while tests were at 1.24 million for the day.
The California Department of Public Health reported just 3,447 new cases on Tuesday, but there were 225 new deaths, while Arizona reported 1,184 new cases and 148 new deaths.
The United States officially passed the grim 500,000 death count and, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, deaths are now at 501,947. There have been 28.23 million cases in the country.
Globally, there have been 112 million cases and 2.48 million deaths.