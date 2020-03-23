There has been a lot of change in a very short period of time. Restaurants were ordered to close dining areas, stores have limited products, schools are on an indefinite spring break and everyone is being told to stay home to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.
When you need food for your family or need to go grocery shopping you can now do it from home. If you are looking for dinner and don’t feel like cooking you could always use Uber Eats or DoorDash and if you don’t want to leave the house but need to go shopping, Instacart is the way to go.
Uber Eats has a limited area of availability in Sebring but if you are in the zone of service you are in luck. While it is not business as usual, Uber Eats is supporting local businesses with no delivery fees. Safety measures have increased and an option to leave food at your doorstep is now available.
“We continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of everyone on Uber Eats — ensuring we are a reliable platform when people need it most,” stated Tony Xu, CEO/Co-Founder, in a press release. “As customers and delivery people look to limit contact to protect themselves and their loved ones, we’ve started educating users about how to request deliveries be left on their doorsteps, and have shared CDC guidance to restaurants to ensure all orders are sealed in tamper-evidence packaging.”
Restaurants available through Uber Eats are Captain D’s, Nutmeg’s Café, Village Inn, Bob Evans, Five Guys, Denny’s, Arby’s and many more. On the Uber Eats’ app, it states “Lets support our community, eat local.” Be sure to check the Uber Eats app for availability, as availability may change.
DoorDash is another option for food delivery in our area. In a statement sent to customers, DoorDash’s “leave it at my door’ will be the default drop-off option. “Hand it to me” will still be an option in the drop-off menu. As DoorDash increases safety measure they have shipped hand sanitizer and gloves to Dashers (delivery personnel).
“My husband and I deliver DoorDash and we recently received an email saying they are giving us gloves and hand sanitizer,” said Janine Ganaban. “We haven’t received ours yet but they are supposed to be on the way. The patrons have the option of having food left at a designated place. What we do is take a picture of it to prove that we dropped it off and text it to the customer. We walk away and they pick it up. We are expecting increases, but haven’t been receiving much tips. We have a Facebook group that we are a part of and one dasher was tipped with hand sanitizer. DoorDash is available in the Sebring and Avon Park area but sadly Lake Placid does not have DoorDash yet. We are working on getting it in Lake Placid. Instacart is available across the entire county.”
Local restaurants that are available through DoorDash are McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Ruby Tuesday, Senor Jalapeno, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Bob Evans, Denny’s and many more. Please check the app for availability as availability may change.
Instacart is a way to shop online and the food will be delivered to your doorstep. Shop for groceries, household goods and personal healthcare. Publix, ALDI, CVS, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and even Petco are available stores in our area. Get everything you need at the store without leaving the comfort of your home. “Leave at my door delivery” is now available through Instacart.
“As the situation progresses, we’re working with local and national health officials to determine the appropriate precautions to ensure the health and safety of all members of the Instacart community,” stated an Instacart press release.
Some tips for using Instacart via Instacart’s website:
1. Check delivery times frequently. Due to heightened customer demand, available delivery windows may fluctuate throughout the day. Our teams are working around the clock to ensure availability, and we encourage customers to check available delivery times frequently in the app.
2. Choose preferred replacements. During this busy time, retailers are experiencing elevated demand for certain items. Help your shopper get what you need by pre-selecting replacement options for everything on your list. While your shopper is preparing for your order, be ready to respond to questions she or he may have about replacement options by using our in-app chat functionality.
3. Choose Leave at My Door Delivery. In the spirit of social distancing, you may prefer to reduce contact with people outside your household. Choose the “Leave at My Door Delivery” option when you check out in the app and your shopper will notify you when he or she has delivered your groceries to your front door.
4. Plan ahead. Take frequent inventory of your fresh foods, pantry staples and household essentials, and place your orders a few days in advance of running out of key essentials.
5. Send groceries anywhere. As an Instacart customer, you can send groceries to friends or family members, even if they’re across the country. It’s easy to give the gift of groceries to someone else — simply input their zip code, choose their local store, fill up your cart with the items they need, place and pay for their order to be delivered to their home. You can even track replacements, chat with their shopper directly from the store, and help notify them when their groceries have arrived. If you think your recipient would prefer to manage their own order, you can also send them a virtual Instacart gift cards.
6. Use a group cart. With Instacart’s group carts, you can invite a friend or loved one to join your cart, work together to add the items they need, and ship them directly to their preferred address. Families in the same household can make sure everyone orders the items they want, or you can help a relative in another state add all the items they need and navigate the checkout and delivery process for them. It’s a great way to help someone with their grocery order, no matter how far away they are. You can create a new group cart by clicking the green cart icon in the upper right corner of the app “My Carts” “Create a group cart.”
7. Say thank you to your shopper. Over the last few weeks, the Instacart shopper community has served as household heroes for families across North America. When you order, please consider tipping above and beyond to reflect the extra effort of your shopper.