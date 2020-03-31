SEBRING — It’s a tooth delay in the name of health safety for those who were planning to visit their dentist in the next few weeks with non-emergency medical and dental procedures, which are prohibited as a precaution due to the coronavirus.
On March 20, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-72, stating that all hospitals, surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state are prohibited from providing any non-emergency procedure unless delaying such a procedure would contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition.
Greater Highlands Dental Association President Mike Kirsch explains there are a few reasons for prohibiting general medical and dental procedures at this time.
“We want to be in compliance with Gov. DeSantis’s decree mainly to help protect the personal protective equipment (PPE) that they talk about and we want to be sure that we are protecting our employees as well as our patients,” he said.
If someone has a dental emergency, they should contact their dentist, Kirsch said. Every dentist will have some type of emergency contact number.
Most of the calls will be triaged by the dentist over the phone with many times the first course of action being trying to treat it with medication — antibiotics or pain medication, he said. Then reassessing the patient in a couple of days if they are not getting any better so they could come in for emergency treatment, which could likely be a root canal, to relieve any pain or obstruction, or a tooth extraction.
Most dental offices will have staff who are on call that can be brought in, but they are trying to do the social distancing as well, so they are trying to do as much as they can away from the office, Kirsch said.
There was some confusion on what is or isn’t an urgent or emergency situation and what treatment can be provided, he said. At one point it was, if a person has facial swelling that needed to be seen right away, but a sensitive tooth due to a cavity would not be cause for immediate care.
“You don’t want patients going around with pain forever, but you also want to try things that keeps them out of the office to start with,” Kirsch said.
The real stress is in the supply line for the personal protective equipment so the dentists don’t want to be seeing patients unnecessarily and taking away that equipment — gloves and masks — that would be used in the hospitals or by physicians who are treating these people affected by the virus, he said.
A lot of things done in dentistry creates an aerosol and the virus can spread in an aerosol so they are trying to limit that type of contact, Kirsch said.
On March 16, The American Dental Association recommended that dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for three weeks in response to the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, across the country.
“The American Dental Association recognizes the unprecedented and extraordinary circumstances dentists and all health care professionals face related to growing concern about COVID-19,” according to ADA President Chad P. Gehani.
The ADA is continually evaluating and will update its recommendation on an ongoing basis as new information becomes available.