SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis was at the Lakeshore Mall Thursday, not to shop but to hold a press conference at the Highlands County Board of County Commission’s Point of Distribution for COVID-19 vaccine.
DeSantis has been giving counties with a large senior population and low vaccinations additional support to improve the percentage of vaccinated individuals. He gave the county an additional 3,600 vaccines. DeSantis seemed both surprised and impressed when he found out from County Administrator Randy Vosburg how many shots had already been given out that day.
“They’ve already done 1,300; it’s only noon,” DeSantis said. “I told them, at that pace, we need to do even more. So I think we are going to send even more.”
According to DeSantis, about 37% of seniors in Highlands have had at least one shot.
“Statewide, we’re well over 50% of all of our seniors (who) have received one dose,” he said.
DeSantis cited St. Johns County at being 80% vaccinated and Palm Beach County is at 65%. DeSantis said 37% of the county had been vaccinated. Only Glades County had fewer people vaccinated at 29%.
He estimated the rural vaccine surge program should bring the vaccination rate from 37% to 50-60% in “days” possibly. The state is partnering with Health Hero, which will increase resources to PODs in counties where the vaccination rate is lower than the state average.
Some rural counties have done a great job with vaccinations, like Lafayette County. According to DeSantis, Lafayette is number one in the state with 82% of seniors vaccinated.
DeSantis said he was working with State Representative Kaylee Tuck to bring more vaccines to Highlands County and they made the decision to use the county’s POD instead of creating a new one. The former JC Penney store is very large and well staffed with county employees and volunteers and is capable of giving thousands of shots per day.
“We thought you would do like, 1,200 extra a day,” DeSantis said. “It looks like they can do more. So, we’re going to try to work for that coming up.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be giving about 500 vaccines per day when they set up a POD at Sebring Sports Complex off Sheriff’s Tower Road from March 7-10.
During the conference DeSantis said his reports show 13,600 seniors have been vaccinated, although it could be more because of the lag time in reporting. With the surge, he said, Highlands County could be up to 50-60% “very, very soon.”
DeSantis touched on the expansion of the pharmaceutical program that will include CVS. Currently there are three Publix, two Walmart stores and one Winn-Dixie pharmacies giving the vaccine. He credited retail pharmacies for increasing the vaccine percentages because most seniors live within 1.5 miles of one.
The Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine will be available by the weekend with 175,000 doses delivered for the state. The supply is all that is coming from J&J for two weeks. A portion of the J&J vaccine will be offered to the 50-year-old and older first responders and teachers.
DeSantis explained the one-shot option is popular with working folks who cannot take time off from work.
“I think that that’s something that could be very effective,” he said.
DeSantis said the vaccine will be available to all “soon.”
“This is impressive,” DeSantis said. “We have a some big sites across the state. I don’t know that they put up these types of numbers where you’re already doing this many people by noon. So, I think this is really exciting and we want to continue to support it in any way that we can.”
It’s not just seniors who are anxious to get the vaccine. Hayden Ball, a young man, is waiting for it also. COVID-19 has changed everything from going to school to having a hard time finding employment. Ball was at the mall with his family and listened to the governor. All of the members of his immediate family have already had COVID.
Roberta Ball said her and her husband, Ronald, got sick and have antibodies so they are not on a waiting list for the shot. They said they will let others “in line” before them.
Jenifer Ball said it was great that DeSantis was here in Highlands County.
After the press conference, DeSantis took time for a few pictures with some youngsters. He was also thanked by a woman in the crowd for not shutting the county down again, adding she would vote for him when/if he ran for president. That comment was followed by much clapping.