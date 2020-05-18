TALLAHASSEE — Since late March, Florida hotels have been allowed to operate without state restrictions, while rental properties across the street or even in the same building have gathered dust.
Gov. Ron DeSantis banned vacation rentals on March 27 in an executive order aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. The move, kept in place in subsequent edicts, sparked intense pushback from property owners, management companies and some local government officials, especially in the Panhandle.
On Friday, DeSantis announced that vacation rentals could soon roll out the welcome mats again — if county and state officials give the go-ahead.
But the governor’s plan may not quell the outrage — and fear of financial ruin — over losses incurred amid what in some parts of the state is the busiest tourist season.
“I think he passed the buck, but the bomb is still in his lap,” John Adams, an Inglis retiree who owns three vacation-rental properties and sponsored television ads urging DeSantis to “end your unfair ban now,” told The News Service of Florida following Friday’s announcement.
Starting today, vacation rentals will be allowed to host guests again if DeSantis’ administration gives the stamp of approval, the governor said during a news conference in Jacksonville, where he announced additional steps in his first phase of reopening the state’s economy.
Counties can submit vacation-rental reopening plans to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which will have to sign off on the proposals, according to DeSantis.
“If you tell me you’re going to rent them out to people from New York City, I’m probably not going to approve that, OK?” the governor said of the short-term rentals. “If you’re saying that you’re going to rent it out to people in other parts of Florida or something that would be manageable, if there’s ways in there that clearly you have an eye to safety, then I’m fine.”
The ban prompted an outcry from property owners and management companies that accused the governor of arbitrarily targeting the vacation-rental industry, which generates an estimated $27 billion annually in the state, according to a report by the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.
But requiring county and state officials to bless the vacation-rental reopening plans could take weeks, said Denis Hanks, executive director of the Florida Vacation Rental Management Association.
“The relief for places like the Panhandle and others that are contingent upon the Memorial Day weekend and being open, it could really take them out of the whole picture,” Hanks said in a telephone interview.
In March, DeSantis said the vacation-rental ban was aimed at discouraging visitors from COVID-19 hot spots, such as New York and Louisiana, from bringing the virus into Florida.
DeSantis later extended the ban, while allowing hotels, motels and inns to continue to operate without additional precautions, such as reduced capacity or social-distancing measures.
On Friday, he said he needed hotels to remain open throughout the pandemic to house National Guard troops he activated to help with COVID-19 testing.
The coronavirus pandemic, “stay-at-home” and “safer-at-home” orders have walloped the tourism-dependent Sunshine State. Florida hotel revenue, for example, declined by $2.9 billion between March 1 and May 9, compared to the same time last year, according to the tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida.
The impact on the vacation-rental industry — which has about 275,000 statewide listings — is unknown, but, according to property owners and management companies, it’s huge. The push to get DeSantis to pull the plug on the ban reached a crescendo over the past two weeks.
Owners and management companies pleaded, cajoled and bullied the governor over what many viewed as unfair treatment. His office has received more than 20,000 emails and dozens of videos demanding that the ban be lifted, along with Adams running the TV ads in Citrus and Leon counties.
A group of property owners and investors filed a lawsuit against DeSantis over the ban, accusing him of violating their constitutional rights and asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order.
But on May 8, U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday said the plaintiffs did not comply with procedures required for the issuance of a temporary restraining order. While the request for a temporary restraining order was denied, Merryday allowed the lawsuit to proceed.
At least part of the outcry over the vacation-rental ban came from Republican strongholds. such as the Panhandle, Southwest Florida, Jacksonville and Panama City Beach.