Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want the people on the Holland America’s Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn’t have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.