Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.