SEBRING — With the bars shut down due to an Executive Order from Governor Ron DeSantis, bartenders have found themselves out of work, at least for a few more weeks. The ladies at Dimitri’s Back Alley Bar & Grill have decided that sitting back and accepting this fate was not for them.
Today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Back Alley’s employees will be washing cars in the Dimitri’s parking lot, with proceeds going to benefit those employees.
“They came to me,” said Dimitri Panos, owner of Dimitri’s Family Restaurant, Back Alley Bar & Grill and Dimitri’s Pizza Kitchen.
His crew came to him with the idea of holding a car wash to help supplement the employees while they are out of work. Dimitri will supply them the soap and of course the water, and the employees will supply the elbow grease. Each wash is free but donations and tips are greatly appreciated.
Saturday and Sunday morning from 8-11 a.m. Dimitri’s will be serving breakfast sandwich combos for $5. Each combo includes a cup of coffee and your choice of bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese on a bagel.
At 11 a.m. Blackbird Anthem will take their southern rock sound to the stage and crank up the tunes.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a choice of hot dogs, hamburgers or barbecue pork sandwiches for take out. Hot dogs are $3 while hamburgers and barbecue pork sandwiches are each $4.
But if helping out-of-work residents isn’t reward enough, Dimitri will be giving everyone who donates a certificate for 15% off their next takeout order in the pizzeria, Dimitri’s Pizza Kitchen. “It can be used anytime,” Dimitri said. Not just during the event.
He will also be selling Bloody Mary kits for $8. These pre-made and sealed items include everything you need to make up to three Bloody Marys, except the ice. A takeout special only, they can only be purchased Saturday and Sunday morning and cannot be consumed on the premises.
Dimitri’s Back Alley Bar & Grill is at 2710 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. For information, call 863-385-7323.