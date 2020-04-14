This good news story is sponsored by America’s Best Hearing, 4119 Sun N’ Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872; 863-210-2764.
LAKE PLACID — A couple of school buses are running routes to deliver free meals to children whose families are a long distance to reach schools for the School Board of Highlands County’s no-cost meal program.
With the closure of classes at schools due to COVID-19 health/safety concerns, the district has been operating a no-cost meal program for children 18 and under for pick-up at public schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Last week the district added three community locations for meal pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to noon — The Old Schoolhouse in Lorida, 1957 Blessings Ave., Lorida; The Highway Park Community Center, 101 Robinson St., Lake Placid and Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., Avon Park.
The school district announced that, in its efforts to meet the growing needs of the community, beginning April 13 meals would be distributed in the Venus and Sun ‘N Lakes areas of Lake Placid to reach children who are not able to travel to an in-town location.
Meals would be delivered to bus stops, according to a listing of stops and times on the district’s Facebook Page.
The Venus/County Road County Road meal delivery route starts at 10 a.m. at 1 U.S. 27 South and concludes its route at 11:33 a.m. at County Road 29 and Rose Lane.
The Venus and back of Sun ‘N Lakes route starts at 10:05 a.m. at Old State Road 8 and Toni Lane and concludes at 11 a.m. at Moonglow Avenue and Serenade Drive.
If any stop has no child present to receive a meal for three consecutive days, that stop will be eliminated from the delivery route, according to the district.
Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said the regular bus routes in the area were consolidated to develop the two routes for the meal deliveries. One bus is picking up its meals from Lake Placid High School and the other from Lake Placid Middle.
“We felt like we were under-serving out in those areas because those areas are just so disparate to where are schools are,” he said.
There is part of Sun ‘N Lakes that is close to Lake Country Elementary School, so those students can come to the school for the meals, but there are other students on the south side who aren’t that close to the school, so the district is sending the meals out on buses.