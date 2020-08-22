SEBRING — It's a reality - the Highlands Virtual School will start off its school year with a huge enrollment increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most students are back in class for face-to-face instruction, a much larger percentage compared to last year will be learning online with assistance from district teachers through The School Board of Highlands County's virtual school.
The Highlands Virtual School's enrollment growth along with those learning online through the district's new Innovative Learning Environment model has heightened the importance and expanded the role of the district's Management Information Systems Department.
MIS Director Darrell Layfield said for the start of Highlands Virtual School (HVS) on Monday they are expecting more than 1,500 students.
In May of 2019, HVS had 53 full-time students in grades 6-12.
Making sure every online student has a Chromebook has been part of the preparation for the 2020-21 school year.
Some of the Chromebook computers that were at the schools were moved to the district office for distribution to the Virtual School students.
About 400 were distributed a couple of weeks ago and more have been provided to students in the last couple of days, according to Layfield.
Although there may be a few Virtual School students who may not get a Chromebook right away, they will as soon as they are received from the schools, he said.
The district now has many internet hot spots, mostly through Sprint, but also a few from T-Mobile, Layfield noted.
"We try to cover every kid and every staff member if they need internet," he said.
A student help desk has been added this year, in addition to the existing staff help desk to assist with technical issues.
The student help desk has been very busy with issues such as log in problems when a student hasn't gone to their school to get their Comebook's password.
They have been helping parents and students with navigating and working with the Chromebooks and Google Classroom and Google Meet and getting the microphone to work, Layfield said.
The Innovative Learning Environment, in kindergarten through eight-grade, is through the schools, he said, The students are learning at home where they need technical assistance, which prompted the student help desk.
"I think in about two weeks we will have very stable numbers and we will know where everybody is at and what everybody needs. Then we will be rockin' and rollin'," Layfield said.