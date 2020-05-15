SEBRING — Parents are being surveyed by The School Board of Highlands County to determine their interest for summer school for students currently in grades 2 through 5.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsay said the deadline for the survey is today, but thus far there are 164 students whose parents want to register for either the teacher-led program or flexible teacher-supported summer program.
Both programs are virtual/online programs.
The split is about 50/50 with half opting for the daily morning structured time with the teacher online and the other half utilizing iReady during their own time schedule.
By Monday, they will review the numbers from the parent survey to align instructional personnel to the students, Lindsay said.
The district had already advertised for its typical summer school so they already know which teachers are interested, she noted.
Lindsay said word has been out for a few weeks about it so she doesn’t expect many more parents to sign up their children at this point.
“If we get 200, that was kind of my goal was to have about 200 involved, so I think we will probably get that many,” she said.
The online summer school will run from June 1-19 with the district collecting the Chromebooks the week after the conclusion of summer school.
There will be no third-grade reading camps this year because nobody had to take the Florida Standards Assessments, Lindsay said.
In typical school years, third-grade students with low scores on the reading FSA are recommended for the summer reading camps.
Lindsay said third-graders can participate in virtual summer school.
“We will not be serving a separate migrant [summer] program because not all of our early childhood students have access to a laptop [computer],” she said. So the virtual summer school is being offered for grades two through five because they already have a Chromebook [provided by the district].