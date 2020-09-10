SEBRING — The Return to Athletics Plan was approved by The School Board of Highlands County so competitions will start soon. One team will not be ready to start competition just yet since it has been quarantined following positive COVID-19 test results for two athletes.
At Tuesday’s School Board workshop on the Athletics Plan, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the district’s Athletic Task Force did a very good job in creating a very thorough and conservative plan.
But, later in her overview of the plan, Longshore said, “We did start practice last Monday and as of this Monday we had to send one of our athletic teams home. One of our volleyball teams is now quarantined and so we have 15 athletes and a coach who will be quarantined for the next 14 days.
“We do know that COVID is real and it is happening across our county,” she said. The Health Department stated the numbers are declining, which is encouraging, however there have been some positive cases in the district’s schools.
“So with all the safety measures in place that could truly be a realization for us,” she said.
After the workshop, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said it is the Avon Park High volleyball team that has been quarantined.
Over the Labor Day weekend, he received a call about the potential of a positive case, Lethbridge said. Working with the Health Department, it was determined Tuesday that the whole team would have to be quarantined as well as the coach. Two students on the team had tested positive.
Concerning the Return to Athletics Plan, Longshore noted that she serves on the board of directors of the Florida High School Athletic Association and during the past several weeks she has received thousands of emails – one week she had 4,000 emails – from parents, coaches, athletic directors and even student athletes, pleading to start fall sports.
The district has been very strategic and thoughtful in providing the safest environment possible in everything it has done, such as in the reopening of schools and daycares, she said.
“I am very optimist about this very next step in doing the very same thing,” Longshore said.
The 38-page Athletics Plan covers every aspect from travel, to locker rooms, social distancing, the competitions, sidelines and more.
According to the plan, tickets will not be sold at the games. Each team member, cheerleader and band member will be provided the opportunity to purchase four tickets each. Tickets will be sold at school.
The Avon Park Champions Club, Lake Placid Athletic Association and Sebring Firemen may purchase up to 40 tickets.
Parent Lauren Bush said she believed there should be more spectators allowed, than four per student athlete, at the sporting events.
“The district talks about being a leader so take that lead and do it really strong,” she said.
This isn’t affecting the youth as the media once said it would, Bush said. “We are seeing our kids bounce back from this. We are seeing our kids get a fever. We are seeing our kids get the sniffles and bounce back. We are not seeing a pandemic in our youth population.”
Lake Placid High School Principal Kevin Tunning and LPHS Athletic Director Jason Holden, who are both on the district’s Athletic Task Force, responded that the plan’s focus was to have safe competitions for the athletes and coaches.
Holden said the goal of the Athletic Plan was not to get people to the sporting events. The goal was to just be able to play and not to affect the health of our schools, he said.
“We don’t want schools to get shut down because an outbreak occurred at an athletic event,” he said. “We want the families to be there to watch them. That is what that number is based on,” Holden said, referring to the four spectators per athlete.