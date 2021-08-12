The latest COVID-19 spike, which saw Florida set another record with 23,903 new cases on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is having a bigger impact on young people than any of the previous waves. It’s also having a negative impact on those pregnant or hoping to become pregnant in the near future.
With pregnant women having one of the lowest vaccination rates, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) recently issued a release urging “all pregnant individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
“ACOG is recommending vaccination of pregnant individuals because we have evidence of the safe and effective use of the vaccine during pregnancy from many tens of thousands of reporting individuals,” said Dr. J. Martin Tucker, president of ACOG. “ACOG encourages its members to enthusiastically recommend vaccination to their patients. This means emphasizing the known safety of the vaccines and the increased risk of severe complications associated with COVID-19 infection, including death, during pregnancy.”
The CDC says about 22% of pregnant individuals have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is concerning to local physicians, as pregnant women have shown more trouble battling COVID than non-pregnant women.
“When you compared pregnant women to non-pregnant women, pregnant women have a higher chance of going on to severe disease at the same age groups,” said Dr. Michael Cacciatore, chief medical officer with AdventHealth Medical Group. “Pregnant women are a little bit more immune compromised too, which increases the chance of them having worse outcomes with many diseases, including COVID.”
Cacciatore said there is absolutely no evidence the vaccine has any negative effect on fertility, even though that claim has been making the rounds on social media. He also said there was no data to say that the vaccine is “detrimental” to a pregnancy and conceded doctors don’t have 25 years of research on the vaccine saying it was relatively new. The decision to get vaccinated should be weighed against the risk of being pregnant and getting sick with COVID.
As bad as Florida’s numbers are, they were made worse due to an error by the CDC, which showed 28,317 new cases in the state on Sunday, a number which the Florida Department of Health took to social media to dispute. FDOH said the correct number for Sunday was 15,319, with a three-day average of 18,795 for Friday through Sunday. The CDC has since changed its count to 15,322.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed Florida with an all-time high of 15,169 hospitalizations Tuesday, with 3,050 of those ICU cases. COVID-19 cases make up roughly 27.62% of all hospitalizations in the state and 47.17% of ICU hospitalizations.
Through Tuesday, the CDC reported 73 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Highlands County over the last seven days. The county has passed the 50% vaccination rate, as 50.6% of all residents have received at least one shot, with 56.9% of those 12 and over having at least one dose and 59.7% of adults having at least one vaccine dose.
HHS showed 207 confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations for those under 18. there were 69 pediatric admissions for confirmed COVID cases and 48 for suspected COVID cases on Tuesday in the state.
FDOH’s Friday COVID-19 update reported 13,596 new cases for those under the age of 12 between July 30-Aug. 5, which is 7.23% of all cases seen so far in that age group. Those between the ages of 12 to 19 saw 13,858 new cases for the same time period, which accounts for 5.40% of all cases in that age group.