SEBRING, Fla. — Now more than ever, residents should rely on trusted sources of information for access to COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and monoclonal antibody treatment location. As demand for testing increases, so does the risk for potential scams.
Residents are urged to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19 products and practices, especially as it relates to testing. Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seen unauthorized fraudulent test kits for COVID-19 being sold online.
Helpful tips for residents:
- Rely on trusted sources of information for COVID-19 testing and locations.
- Check to make sure a COVID-19 testing location is legitimate.
Residents are encouraged to be cautious of:
- Unexpected phone calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies
- Offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing on social media sites
- Purchasing at-home testing kits from street vendors
- Individuals going door-to-door selling at-home testing kits
- Links that seem questionable or are from unverified sources offering COVID-19 testing options
Resources for reporting fraud and scams:
- Complaints about fraudulent activity related to COVID-19 testing can be reported to the State of Florida Attorney General at MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).
- Complaints regarding laboratories associated with COVID-19 testing sites can be reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration by emailing CAU@AHCA.MyFlorida.com.
- If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at TIPS.HHS.GOV or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).
- If you suspect illegal activity relating to FDA-regulated products, including fraudulent COVID-19 treatments, vaccines, and tests, report it to the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations at AccessData.FDA.gov/Scripts/Email/OC/OCI/Contact.cfm.
Resources for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and monoclonal antibody treatment site information Highlands County:
- NOMI Health COVID-19 test site: Florida Department of Health Highlands County parking lot, 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.
- FREE COVID-19 Vaccines: Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.
Other testing, vaccine and treatment sites can be found on the State of Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Response website: FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.