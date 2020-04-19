SEBRING — Dr. Dennis Bassetti MD, PA has been practicing medicine in Sebring for over 30 years. He is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, sleep medicine and hospice and palliative care medicine. Dr. Bassetti has been testing his patients for COVID-19 and treating them as well at his office at 5825 U.S. 27 N.
Bassetti has been updating his Facebook page with information on tests and updates on treatments and statistics in efforts to educate the general public. Bassetti said he uses two tests, one for an acute diagnosis and another to determine if a patient has already had novel coronavirus.
“There are two types of tests: one test tests for the presence of viral RNA (PCR test), and this diagnoses an acute respiratory illness,” Bassetti said. “As your body’s immunity develops against the virus, the virus is suppressed and the infection goes away.
“The second test is a retroactive test that tests for the antibodies that your body develops to defeat the virus. There are two types of antibodies: IgM (immunoglobulin M) which begins to increase within one week of becoming infected and IgG (immunoglobulin G) which increases later and lasts years or decades. This is the antibody that gives you long-term immunity against different viruses or bacteria.
“There is an in-office test that I do and it is a test that just tests for the presence or absence of antibodies. There is another test that requires a blood draw and this will tell actual levels of the antibodies in the serum. This is only done at a reference lab. I’m actually doing both tests. The first one in patients who appear to have an active, viral illness. The second one in patients who had a severe viral illness to check whether or not they have had the virus and are immune.”
Dr. Bassetti said that any test, COVID-19 or heart tests, etc. are not without fail. It is therefore, important for a physician to do a history and physical on a patient and not just trusting a test.
It is easy to see why patients would want to know if they have coronavirus in order to seek treatment. The Highlands News-Sun asked Dr. Bassetti what the benefit is in knowing if a patient has already cleared the virus.
“To check for immunity,” he said. “If immune, the likelihood of becoming reinfected is almost nonexistent. This test is also used for immune surveillance and epidemiological studies. I’m currently recruiting patients who have had Covid-19 infection to sample their blood to send to a research lab to measure their levels.”
Bassetti said once someone has had the coronavirus, they should not get it again.
“Antibodies provide almost complete immunity. I have read studies where scientists have thought that patients were reinfected,” Bassetti said. “There is some controversy as most others believe it was the same infection that hadn’t been totally cleared up.”
Dr. Bassetti did not know if the insurance companies were paying for the tests as the labs bill the patient’s insurance directly.
Bassetti feels the Department of Health is doing a good job with its statistical reporting, especially in a time where things are changing so quickly.
Lastly, Bassetti offered some encouragement.
“It’s preventable with social distancing. Once the virus runs its course in any given individual, they become non-infectious. We just need to stay apart a bit longer to allow this to happen.”