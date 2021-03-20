Dr. Lance Willsey has changed gears many times over his lifetime, both literally and figuratively. Willsey has been a surgical oncologist, entrepreneur who invests in companies creating cancer drugs, and he is a race car driver.
Willsey is also a COVID-19 survivor. The physician does not have any lingering effects that will hamper his driving the No. 33 car in today’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Willsey’s car is red, white and blue with Rosie the Riveter on it and #Vaccineswork.
“Number one, I’m reasonably athletic,” Willsey said. “I work out every day and more importantly in this context I cycle every day. I average about 120 miles a week or so in the winter. My aerobic conditioning isn’t as good as it could be but it’s been a tough winter to cycle outdoors in the Northeast. We just got through the Rolex 24 and I drove about six hours in that and I feel fine.
“I feel very fortunate to be not dealing with any of these long-term COVID symptoms. I suffered some weight loss just due to being sick and it’s taken me a little time to get my weight back up to where I want to be, but I have no concerns or reservations about the demands of a 12-hour race. I ride my bike every day, so I’m in reasonably good condition.”
When Willsey became ill, COVID-19 was not at the top of the list for a diagnosis.
“I became sick almost a year ago exactly, it was last March. And COVID was certainly in the news, but there was really no foothold in the United States at that time,” he said.
Willsey is an advocate for vaccines but also urges people to educate themselves and make up their own mind.
“I know it is real, it’s not a fraud, it’s not a hoax, not a conspiracy, I’ve been through it,” Willsey said.
Willsey, who lives outside of Boston, believes that he became sick while traveling to California. In a case of “physician, heal thyself,” Willsey did not go to the hospital when he became ill. Having had influenza a few times in his life, Willsey thought it was just a “really, really bad flu.”
“I was pretty miserable but in the context of patients getting COVID, I was very much in that mild to moderate spectrum. I didn’t go to the hospital,” Willsey said.
Several months later, after speaking to his physician, he took a blood test and had antibodies for the virus.
Born for speedThe need for speed began when Willsey was just a kid. He got his first motorcycle when he was just 7 years old and raced in California where he and his family lived. Family nights out were usually spent at a dirt track racing. Willsey’s father and he went to the Indy 500 many times.
“I did that for a number of years. I lived in Davis, California,” Willsey said. “I used to race motocross and flat track in a little town called Woodland and we raced there all the time.”
The family moved to Detroit, Michigan as its patriarch was in the steel industry. Young Willsey raced a flat track in Detroit for Motor City Harley-Davidson throughout high school and college. The racing more or less stopped when college started – many years of college.
In 2005, Willsey found himself with a break in schooling, before heading off to medical school. That’s when he traded two-wheel racing for four wheels.
“I got a wife who wouldn’t let me race motorcycles so I convinced her cars were safer,” Willsey laughed. “That was no easy feat. Here in the northeast, motorcycle racing is not that popular compared to what it was when I was younger. If one had an interest in motorsports there were far more opportunities in car racing than there was in motorcycle racing, particularly at the amateur level.”
Willsey began racing with Porsche Club of America and Sports Car Club of America at about 25 years of age.
“My first big race was the Rolex 24 in 2007, I believe. Once I had that experience there was no turning back,” he said.
A podium finish at SebringWillsey said he was unsure what it would take to get to the podium at the 12 Hours. He is thankful for a very experienced team that has had a lot of practice on Sebring’s International Raceway with its infamous bumps.
“I’m very fortunate enough to have Joao Barbosa as one of my co-drivers,” Willsey said. “He an immensely experienced driver as well as being very quick and very smart behind the wheel. Having Yann (Clairay) come over from France, he probably has as much or more experience in a P3 car as anybody in the world. He was a development driver for Ligier for a number of years on the car. That can only help us. At the end of the day, it’s a pretty rigorous 12-hour race that no matter how skilled you are you need a little luck on your side. That’s the nature of endurance racing. It boils down to perfect execution and a little luck.”
Willsey’s wife Pamela is a big supporter but does not particularly care for the sport. Their grown children, Jake and Alana, enjoy watching their father but have not taken up the sport themselves.
“They both have their passions,” Willsey said.