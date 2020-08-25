SEBRING — In March, Duke Energy suspended disconnection of power because of inability to pay, waived late fees and credit/debit card payment fees due to coronavirus shutting down the economy. After six months, Duke is returning to its standard billing practices.
Duke customers began receiving notices Monday, however, disconnections will not begin until Sept. 2. Duke Energy has programs to help customers pay for their bills, but they need to act quickly, according to Duke’s Corporate Communications spokeswoman Ana Gibbs.
“Currently there are a variety of payment options and financial assistance programs available to customers,” she said. “If customers don’t take action now, those opportunities may not be available in the future.”
The company has enhanced its customer care to help clients, residential and small business owners, pay their bills, according to a news article on Duke’s website.
“Duke Energy Florida has been proactively working with customers who are accumulating past-due balances on their utility bills, offering payment plans to mitigate potentially more significant financial challenges in the future,” Gibbs said. “However, some customers are currently not paying any portion of their bill, building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later. Some customers will continue to build a debt that will become difficult or perhaps overwhelming to pay back.”
Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president, said in a July 14th article, customers are the company’s top priority.
“As financial assistance has become available for qualified customers, we believe now is the right time to begin resuming more traditional operations,” she said. “We will, however, continue to help our customers access resources to assist them and provide additional information that can help reduce their bills.”
Duke Energy customers should call 800-700-8744 or visit dukeenergy.com/ExtraTime to make payment arrangements or payment assistance.
In April, the Duke Energy Foundation gave $1 million communities they serve to help with food and utility bills. One of the organizations to receive funds was United Way of Central Florida, which serves Highlands County.