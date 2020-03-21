SEBRING – Highlands County Economic Development (HCED) has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and is taking measures to help local businesses in the community. Timely updates of newly activated programs are being made to HighlandsBusiness.com/Disaster. HCED is also sharing information on Facebook @HighlandsBusiness.
Highlands County small businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) may now apply for short-term, interest-free loans through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program. Business owners should visit floridadisasterloan.org.
The purpose of the loan program, which was activated Monday, March 16 by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is to help business owners bridge the gap between the time the economic impact occurred and when a business secures other longer-term resources, such as insurance proceeds or federal disaster assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
All Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan applications must be sent to the Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) Network, and for Highlands County, specifically to the FSBDC at USF in accordance with Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) guidelines. The FSBDC at USF can provide online confidential consultation to small business owners and help them complete the application correctly.
For more information and assistance, businesses should visit sbdctampabay.com/coronavirus or email USF@floridasbdc.org. Due to the high demand of calls and emails, if local businesses have any trouble connecting with the FSBDC at USF, they can also contact Highlands County Economic Development at economicdevelopment@highlandsfl.gov or 863-402-6906.
All local businesses are also urged to complete the activated Business Damage Assessment Survey, so the local economic impact may be evaluated accurately so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. To fill out the survey, visit floridadisaster.biz.
The U.S. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has also been activated for working capital loans to help Highlands County small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private non-profit organizations. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period of COVID-19 (coronavirus). These working capital loans are up to $2 million with 3.750% interest. Business owners should visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
HCED is continuing to closely monitor any forthcoming information on if the state will activate the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program.
