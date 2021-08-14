TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and top state education officials are continuing to pursue a crackdown on school districts that don’t comply with a new Department of Health rule requiring that parents be allowed to opt out of student mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeSantis issued an executive order July 30 seeking to block mask mandates for students, triggering the health department’s rule requiring district opt-out policies. Alachua and Broward counties are requiring doctors’ notes for children to be exempt from wearing masks, a requirement that state officials contend is not allowed by the rule.
The State Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting Tuesday “to consider the compliance of school districts, including Broward and Alachua” with the rule and a new state law known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” according to a notice of the meeting.
“The Department of Education finds that the failure to follow the Department of Health’s emergency rule for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in school settings creates an immediate danger to the public health, safety, or welfare now that schools are opening in Broward and Alachua counties,” the notice published Friday in the Florida Administrative Register said.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will “report his findings related to Alachua and Broward” during the emergency meeting and “sanctions would follow if they’re found to be in violation of the mask mandate ban,” DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said in an email Friday to The News Service of Florida.
Corcoran this week wrote letters to three districts to pressure officials to comply with the health department’s rule or face potential financial penalties.