There will be a repeat of movie night in Sebring – the outside version – next month. However, it will be in a different location.
The Elliott Team Keller Williams of Highlands County is planning a double feature on Oct. 3. It will be held in the parking lot next to the football field at Sebring High School.
Tenille Drury-Smith said the two movies they will be showing are “Hotel Transylvania” and “Ghostbusters.” The first movie will be shown at 7:15 p.m. with the second one to follow at 9:30.
There is a minimum $5 donation per vehicle to reserve a parking spot. The minimum donation for those wanting to see both movies is $10.
Registration is required.
The size of the crowd will be capped. It will be limited to 100 vehicles for each movie.
The proceeds will benefit Hope Haven Transitional Housing. Its mission is to provide transitional housing for homeless individuals and families and assist them in obtaining employment and long-term housing.
Hope Haven will be handling concessions. Food that will be sold includes hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon hot dogs, meatball subs, French fries and cupcakes. Soda and water will also be available.
The first movie night was held in June at the Lakeshore Mall parking lot. They were not able to come back because of the opening of the AMC theaters at Lakeshore.
Drury-Smith said “the mall was great.” A 50-foot screen was used as well as two large loud speakers.
“We were blown away by the sound,” she said, adding that the sound can also be transmitted through a radio.
The response was wonderful from those who attended that showing, according to Drury-Smith, whose title for The Elliott Team is director of fun.
“People were excited,” she said. “We got so much praise for doing it.”
The idea for the drive-in movies came while they were brainstorming in the office. Drury-Smith said they were talking about doing a private showing of a movie for past clients.
That wasn’t going to happen because of the pandemic. But a drive-in was something that was doable. It was a free event that they wanted to do for the community.
For information about tickets, go to The Elliott Team’s Facebook page.