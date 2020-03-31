SEBRING — Businesses throughout Highlands County have closed or had employees work from home to prevent them catching or spreading COVID-19.
The exception has been essential businesses providing supplies and services, such as financial transactions, and unfortunately that meant employees getting sick.
That is the case for the Sebring branch of Wells Fargo Bank, according to Wells Fargo Corporate Communications Assistant Vice President Gabriela “Gaby” Lambertus, who confirmed over the phone to the Highlands News-Sun that the Sebring location had closed to disinfect. It is scheduled to resume operations at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
In a prepared statement emailed to the Highlands News-Sun, she said that on Saturday, Wells Fargo temporarily closed the branch at 3635 U.S. 27 North in Sebring — across from the Fairmount Shopping Plaza, just north of the Sebring Parkway north intersection.
An employee who works in the branch tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said. For now, the employee’s health is being closely monitored by their doctor and public health authorities, she said.
“We wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and will provide our full support,” Lambertus said in her letter.
As a result, she said, Wells Fargo activated protocols in place for this situation, which included deep-cleaning the branch and compliance with all public health guidance.
All employees based in the Fairmount branch were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual and have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance, Lambertus said. Those employees will not need to use paid time off, she added.
Also, branch customers have been notified through a variety of communication channels, and customers should visit the CDC’s website for information about what steps they should take if they feel they’ve come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Since last Wednesday, March 25, the Fairmount branch has operated as drive-up only, with banker meetings available only through appointment.
Lambertus advised that customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches and can use mobile and online banking tools in the meantime.
“Our first priority remains keeping our employees and customers safe and well informed, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers,” Lambertus said in her letter. “The company is closely monitoring the situation in all the communities in which we operate, continuing to follow all public health guidance, and implementing enhanced cleaning in all properties across the country.”
Another local businesses that has had to close and disinfect because of an infected employee was the Checker’s location at 2815 U.S. 27 South, across from the Southgate Plaza.
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to corporate media relations for the Checker’s/Rally’s stores, but did not receive a reply by press time.
Liz Barber, CEO/president of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the Checker’s temporary closure was to disinfect after an employee had caught COVID-19.
Barber said several area businesses have either closed, have employees working from home or have drastically reduced face-to-face services in an effort to prevent employees and/or customers from contracting the novel coronavirus.
As of the 11 a.m. update on Florida’s COVID-19 Dashboard, run by the Florida Department of Health, the state’s total number of confirmed cases was 5,473, up 1,227 from the Sunday morning count, with a total of 652 in hospitals and 63 deaths.
Highlands County’s cases increased from 12 to 13 in that time — all of them residents — six men and seven women in an age range of 23 to 82. One of the local coronavirus victims has died and two are currently hospitalized.
Local officials advise people to continue washing their hands, practicing social distancing and isolating themselves as much as possible except for absolutely necessary errands.