SEBRING — Bill Miller wants to help students who may want to become paramedics or emergency medical technicians.
He and some business partners want to give free tuition to four needy students — one each from Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, and Hardee counties — to train for the emergency medical field with his training company, Miller Dynamics Inc. in Avon Park.
On Tuesday, while the school’s latest crop of students demonstrated their training on the skid pad at Sebring International Raceway, Miller said he and his wife, Emily, have given classes in continuing education and CPR for three years.
In the last couple of years, they have gotten certified in training paramedics and EMTs. This latest class, graduating this week, will put seven new EMTs and five new paramedics into the job field.
The need is there, according to Annmarie Cornine, instructor with Miller Dynamics who served formerly with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and is now a firefighter/paramedic with Polk County Fire Rescue.
“There’s more demand than there was several years ago,” Cornine said. “There are never enough hands, even with the COVID thing going on.”
She said the situation has gotten busier since the beginning of the year, for many reasons. Hiring and training got pushed back by the pandemic and classes that have just begun to reopen are not keeping up with demand.
That demand comes both from expansion of emergency medical services throughout central Florida, and also a large population of elderly whom she said either can’t go home because of coronavirus concerns or can’t get home because they are injured or unable to drive the trip on their own.
For whatever reason, she said, thanks to COVID-19, “Whoever is here is here.”
Call volume is up, according to both Cornine and one of her paramedic students, Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Billy Kingston.
Cornine said his training isn’t necessary for his job; as battalion chief, he supervises scenes. However, Kingston, who holds the minimum EMT training required for the job, said he wanted to know more.
“He has experience behind him to push him forward and be comfortable in the new role,” she said.
Kingston said he just feels more comfortable knowing all aspects of an emergency response.
“[It’s] important to me to be able to know everything that’s going on in the call,” Kingston said. “[It’s] not required for the job, but will give me more ability to function in the call in multifaceted ways.”
Kingston said he got into the training in part because Miller is a mentor to him. Kingston also holds the job of safety director at the Sebring International Raceway — Miller’s former position.
Still, Miller was a paramedic in Fort Myers and Highlands County, Kingston said.
“He can get you to ‘what’s the reality of what you’re learning in the book,’” Kingston said, noting that with his schedule of working C-shift with the county and then taking classes when not on the road, “You kind of live it. [You] work one day and work [it] the next day. It is a pretty big commitment from that perspective.”
Is it as busy out there as Cornine said? Kingston said yes.
“If you look at the roads this time of year, now that people are starting to get out and about more, I think overall there are more people here in the county than typically would be in June and July,” Kingston said.
With a national need for paramedics, Kingston said one challenge is trying to compete with other job markets. Polk, Cornine said, has 650,000-700,000 people. They are typically down about 50-60 paramedics, Kingston said.
Highlands’ only local training facility is South Florida State College, Kingston said. With Emily Miller’s nursing background, he said, she can give the perspective of what a field medic needs to do to provide a high level of care in the field.
The class size was small, which gave them time to ask questions, but a good portion of learning it is having to get out there and do it, Kingston said.
That includes figuring out the best option — aerial or ground transport — to a level 1 trauma center, if needed.
Knowing the area helps, said Kingston, who believes that local recruiting is the best option, especially to attract long-term employees.
For details about the school or its scholarships, call 561-718-0104 or www.millerdynamicsinc.com.