In this file photo dated Monday, June 8, 2020, passengers wearing face masks arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport. The two-week quarantine period that travelers arriving in England from a destination not on the British government’s coronavirus safe list could be cut to just five days if they test negative for COVID-19. The change to the quarantine rules, which was announced Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, and comes into force on Dec. 15, has been long-awaited by the travel industry, one of the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic.