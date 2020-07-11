SEBRING — The Emergency Operations Center activates for disasters for weeks at a time, but this year has seen the longest activation without a natural disaster.
As of Tuesday, Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said, the EOC had been activated for 113 days — ever since St. Patrick’s Day — for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Penny Pringle, assistant administrator for the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto counties, called it “Hurricane Corona.”
“’Cause folks watch it and watch it. Spaghetti maps started and it arrived,” Pringle said, noting that she has been “on post” probably 158 days.
Governor Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency for the pandemic on March 9, and the Highlands County Board of County Commission followed suit with a local declaration soon afterward.
By Friday, it was 115 days and counting — the longest on record for the county, Reiss said.
DeSantis extended the state’s declaration for another 60 days, effective Tuesday, with no indication it would end soon.
In Executive Order 10-166, DeSantis said he had issued Executive Order 20-139 on June 3, implementing the second phase of a plan to reopen businesses in the state. However, the impact of COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to the health, safety and welfare of Florida residents, DeSantis said in Tuesday’s order. For that reason, he was extending the state of emergency.
Among the numbers that day for those infected, hospitalized and deceased from the virus, Reiss said the time it now takes the county to double its number of cases dropped from 44 days to just under 29 days.
The county received a second 30-day extension of approval for non-congregate sheltering, if needed. People sheltered would include first responders who might get exposed to COVID-19 while on duty; the homeless, should any in Highlands County become infected and test positive, and for anyone merely “passing through” the county who gets infected and can’t go back to their place of residence.
Reiss told commissioners on Tuesday she has at least 15 people on alert in several areas, including incident command, public information, operations, planning, finance, public safety, law enforcement, food/water distribution, documentation and business/economics.
She said the county is still running its logistics staging area as well as reviewing and updating “planning and assumptions” for best practices during a pandemic.
The county has had 217 missions on file with the state to get supplies. Of those, 177 have been completed, 16 are in stages of being completed and 24 have been canceled because the supplies were no longer needed or officials at the state canceled the order.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring has set up testing at its office, Monday through Friday, with reservations made by phone at 863-386-6040, Reiss said. A drive-through testing event will take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the Health Department in Sebring, she said.
Reiss said the county is working with the Health Department and local hospital staff to increase testing. “It’s a staffing problem right now,” Reiss said. “It’s not getting our hands on tests. It’s getting people to [perform the] test.”
Reiss said she has asked for state assistance on setting up another site, but hasn’t heard back from the state, yet.
Reiss also said, for anyone listening to the meeting online, that they should remember to wear a cloth face cover in public, keep a 6-foot physical distance from others, wash/disinfect hands frequently and clean heavily-touched surfaces.
“As always, if you’re sick, stay home,” Reiss added. “Don’t infect anybody. Last meeting, I was running a low fever. I decided it was best just to do it remotely. I hated not being able to be here, but I also didn’t want to spread it if I had anything.”
“Thankfully, it wasn’t COVID,” Reiss added.
Pringle said the most important thing her staff does each morning is to inform those who may have tested positive, if they haven’t already learned, so they can start isolating themselves from family, friends and coworkers. The sooner, the better, Pringle said, so people can start compiling a list of people they may have seen or contacted for 15 minutes or more on the two to three days prior to being tested.
Some people have been tested 15 or more times, just to make sure that they didn’t pick up an infection after already getting a negative test.
“I will tell you, I swabbed myself,” Pringle said. “I wanted to know exactly what it felt like to have the swab.”
She said she wanted, and wanted other nurses, to get good at doing it so that patients only have to do it once.
While people are getting tested more readily, Pringle said people tested or not tested in prior months may not have been asymptomatic, but may not be as aware of their symptoms then as they are now.