SEBRING — Medical professionals have been on the frontline of the battle with COVID-19 for well over a year now without much of a break. With the delta variant, and the surge in cases, they’re digging in their heels for the long haul.
Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula, said the support from both staff and patients is helping those on the frontline continue giving the best care possible. With so many people non-stop entering the emergency rooms, it can be stressful and exhausting.
“This is like a whole new level that we are at with the people coming in,” Hutto-Selley said. “In this area, normally we get a break during the summer and everything calms down. We were really thinking we would get a break at some point during the summer and we haven’t.
“So, that alone has probably been just a little more stressful for the nurses because we were thinking, ‘OK, we’ll get a break in the summer and we know we may see another spike.’ We knew something was coming from some of the European models, but we never got a break this summer.”
Aside from the odd patient, most people, especially in Highlands County, have been very kind to the healthcare providers.
“They have no idea what a few kind words can do when we are having a day where there are just people wall-to-wall everywhere. It goes a long way among staff and we do the same thing for one another. You might try to keep each other going because we are for sure tired. We are exhausted and we are doing our very best.”
Hutto-Selley credits the administration at the hospitals and the providers for taking an all-hands on deck approach to the influx of patients. She said some people help out by getting lunches or relieving others so they can take a break.
“They’re all pulling together, which I think, has been really great, that staff knows that if your director is right there alongside of you, you know that you are not in it by yourself.”
The doctor also said the hospital’s flow may look different than normal but it is to accommodate patients safely. Sometimes the beds may be full, but they do not stop patient care.
“We are doing everything we can,” she said. “We have opened up every space in the hospital. We have opened every bed and space. Even in the ER, we bring the providers out front when we get full. We are not having patients just wait. We pull them in, we see them, we order everything – labs, radiology, whatever they need. They may go back out to the lobby for a little while but we’re seeing them and still providing all they care that they need. We have even opened up a second waiting area so that people can spread out. We don’t want everyone crammed into the waiting room.”
Delta has been particularly hitting households hard. Some families have had to be separated as one person is admitted locally while another member may have to be transferred to Orlando.
“We are trying to get everyone in that needs to be seen. I think the staff have actually done a phenomenal, phenomenal job.”
Hutto-Selley and staff are working with the overflow of patients and placing them where they need to be for optimal care.
“It is important for people to know that we are out there doing everything we can to think outside the box and ensure they know we are caring for them.”
She praised the staff and said they have shown compassion to their patients as well as their co-workers.
The biggest influx has taken place over the past two-and-a-half weeks, Hutto-Selley said. The end of the surge could not happen soon enough and the predictive data Hutto-Sulley watches does not show an immediate drop.
“The ones that I watch, they are still seeing pretty high volumes, so they haven’t decreased significantly yet. We have a few more weeks of the high, high volumes,” she said.
COVID accounts for a high number of patients but Hutto-Selley said the “real issue is, the majority of the ones coming in are unvaccinated.”
Although she is aware breakthrough cases are out there, she has not personally seen any. Some 95% of COVID patients coming in are unvaccinated.
“That means they need to get vaccinated,” she said. “That’s the number one thing that we have to prevent serious illness.”
The young people are getting dealt a hard hand with delta and the doctor is seeing young people who have healthy immune systems become very ill. Recently, she had a 23-year-old who was put on four liters of oxygen. The older population has had a higher vaccination rate and is better protected now, she said.
She said she has heard a lot of things nationally where there is a frustration on the part of healthcare workers when people get sick because they have not gotten the vaccine but has not seen it in the hospitals she works at.
“I think because we try so hard to support one another on shift and on chat (online groups), that I don’t think we have had any of that. No frustration with staff. We all live here, we all work here, we feel like this community is our friends and family.”
Hutto-Selley said the staff has done a good job of having and showing compassion and want to do their best for their friends and families. They will continue to offer patients the vaccine.
Hutto-Selley recently had a female patient who tested positive. She told the doctor she did not want the vaccine. Hours later, the woman was admitted and it turned out her husband was already admitted upstairs due to COVID. Hutto-Sulley tried to comfort the woman.
“She looked at me, she had this panicked look on her face and she said, ‘this is so bad. I feel so bad.’ And I said, ‘I’m really sorry; this is COVID.’”
Her patient replied, “This is just terrible.”
Hutto-Selley was honest with her patient and had to tell her she might get worse before she gets better.