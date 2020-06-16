In this Saturday, June 13, 2020 photo, a sign with the opening hours of the border checkpoint between Harrislee in Germany and Padborg in Denmark is displayed in front the border crossing in Harrislee, Germany. Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open up their borders to fellow Europeans after three months – but exceptions remain, and it remains to be seen how many will use their rediscovered freedom to travel. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)