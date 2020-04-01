During a conference call with the Florida Department of Education Commissioner Corcoran, Florida’s school districts were directed that public schools in Florida are to remain closed to students through May 1. Although this is a challenging situation for everyone including students, families, faculty and staff, the School Board of Highlands County district office and its schools are working hard to make sure that the transition is as smooth as possible for the students and families.
As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- The Highlands County Rock and Gem Club meeting for April 14 is canceled. May and June’s meetings are also canceled. Meetings will resume in October 2020.
- Heartland EAA Chapter 1240 has canceled its planned April 11 Pancake Breakfast and Young Eagles flights. For questions, contact Dale Huffman, President, EAA 1240 at dalehuffman@comcast.net.